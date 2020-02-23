Biden announces Orangeburg County supporters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

• Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright

• Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell

• Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell

• Orangeburg County Clerk of Court Winnifa Clark

• Orangeburg County Auditor Audrey Asbury

• Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall

Henderson said, “Joe Biden believes that America’s best days are ahead, and I do too. I know that Joe can unite this country and step into the Oval Office on day one and undo the damage Trump has done.

“Joe has a bold vision that will not only restore our standing in the world, but make substantial progress on the issues that matter most to South Carolinians, like building on Obamacare and boosting access to health care in rural communities.”

Glover said, “I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States and to fight with his campaign for the soul of the nation. We’re at a critical moment and must restore respected and trusted leadership at home and abroad.

“Over decades in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president, Joe has proven his ability to lead with experience, respect and honor. He has championed some of the most monumental legislation this county has seen, including the Affordable Care Act. It’s because of that, that I know Joe Biden can deliver and make his plans a reality for the American people.”

