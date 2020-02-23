Biden announces Orangeburg County supporters

Former Vice President Joe Biden has the support of several Orangeburg County officials in the upcoming Democratic primary, the Biden campaign announced Sunday.
Supporters include Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler; state Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman; state Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg; former County Democratic Party Chair Betty Henderson and current county party Chair Kenneth Glover.
“The next president will inherit a world in disarray. And when you look at all the candidates in the race, there is only one with the experience to right the ship and lead this country forward, and that’s Joe Biden,” Butler said in a press release.
“Joe spearheaded landmark legislation as a United States senator and represented our country with dignity and respect on the world stage as Barack Obama’s vice president. Now more than ever, we need his deep experience across the board — foreign policy, passing health care reform, banning assault weapons and more,” he said.
The Democratic presidential primary is Saturday.
Sunday’s new slate of supporters brings Biden’s South Carolina endorsements to more than 180, including the state’s last two Democratic governors: Jim Hodges and Richard “Dick” Riley.
Other Orangeburg County officials supporting Biden include:
• Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright
• Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell
• Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell
• Orangeburg County Clerk of Court Winnifa Clark
• Orangeburg County Auditor Audrey Asbury
• Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall
Henderson said, “Joe Biden believes that America’s best days are ahead, and I do too. I know that Joe can unite this country and step into the Oval Office on day one and undo the damage Trump has done.
“Joe has a bold vision that will not only restore our standing in the world, but make substantial progress on the issues that matter most to South Carolinians, like building on Obamacare and boosting access to health care in rural communities.”
Glover said, “I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States and to fight with his campaign for the soul of the nation. We’re at a critical moment and must restore respected and trusted leadership at home and abroad.
“Over decades in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president, Joe has proven his ability to lead with experience, respect and honor. He has championed some of the most monumental legislation this county has seen, including the Affordable Care Act. It’s because of that, that I know Joe Biden can deliver and make his plans a reality for the American people.”