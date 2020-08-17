Biden ally Clyburn brings civil rights legacy to DNC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — In October 1960, a young James Clyburn gathered with other students and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as frustrations mounted over civil rights protests in what was becoming a tumultuous, dangerous year.

John Lewis was there. Marion Barry, too. The one-hour meeting at Atlanta's Morehouse College stretched to 4 a.m. Clyburn, who said he had not "bought into nonviolence," emerged to view it as a valuable tactic in the struggle, and a King "disciple."

Clyburn is now the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress, the House Democratic whip, and with so many of his contemporaries gone, one of the few leaders of the civil rights movement still in elective office today.

He'll bring that connection to the Democratic National Convention on Monday, speaking to a country in a new, contentious chapter in its pursuit of racial justice and to a party on the verge of nominating the first Black woman for vice president.

"This country moves like a pendulum on the clock," Clyburn told The Associated Press in an interview. "It goes to the right for a while and it goes back left for a while."

Whether it shifts again, he said, depends on "how we participate in November."