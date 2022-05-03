 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BID Group expanding St. George operations

BID Group announced plans Tuesday to expand its operations in Dorchester County.

The company’s $10.6 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

With locations throughout the United States and Canada, BID Group has more than 30 years of experience in the forestry sector, delivering a complete range of equipment, services and turnkey installations for the industry.

Located at 176 Academy Road in St. George since 2013, the company is acquiring a new, computerized numerical control horizontal milling machine and increasing the size of its current warehouse.

The new CNC machine will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the BID Group team should visit the company’s careers page.

