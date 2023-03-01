The S.C Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Bamberg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The collision occurred on Ehrhardt Road, about one mile north of Ehrhardt, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A bicycle was traveling north when it was struck by an unknown vehicle also traveling north. The vehicle left the scene.

The bicyclist died.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.