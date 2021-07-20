‘Beyond Your Backyard’ to showcase Eutaw Springs; Continental Army, British fought at site in Orangeburg County

Casualties to both armies were costly.

During the battle, 579 Americans and 882 British and loyalists were killed, wounded, or captured, according to the American Battlefield Trust.

The battle itself covered about 170 acres and firsthand accounts report that soldiers waded in puddles of blood on the battlefield while dead men stood impaled on each other’s bayonets. Mass graves became burial sites.

Another significant aspect of the Battle of Eutaw Springs is that so many heroes of the American Revolution fought in it – William Washington, Francis “Swamp Fox” Marion, Andrew Pickens, Lighthorse Harry Lee and Wade Hampton.

The battle also resulted in the death of British Maj. John Marjoribanks, who is buried at the site.

Since June 26, 1936, visitors have been able to visit nearly three acres of the original battlefield site. That’s when the United States Congress established the park as a memorial site.

Three organizations are working together to acquire and permanently protect properties where the Battle of Eutaw Springs took place. They are the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust, the American Battlefield Trust and Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust.