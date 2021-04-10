Beyond the Moment seeks volunteers for Goff Avenue cleanup

Community leaders and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on April 17 will launch the first in a series of neighborhood cleanup events.
Volunteers are needed for Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. to help with the first project in the neighborhood surrounding Goff Avenue. The event will begin at Jamison Pharmacy located at 1225 Goff Ave. Volunteers will practice COVID safety protocols.
“The Beyond The Moment initiative is about bringing the community together to make a difference”, said Chief Chandra Gibbs with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. “The movement is facilitated through our partnership with Serve & Connect, which has allowed us to continue our efforts working with communities all across the county. These combined efforts help to reinforce the established relationships with those that we serve."
The event is being spearheaded by Beyond The Moment, which focuses on addressing gaps in available resources, showing up for neighbors in need and cultivating hope and opportunity for youth and families in Orangeburg County.
Beyond The Moment is the vision of the OCSO that launched in 2020 and is made possible through the partnership with Serve & Connect, an S.C.-based nonprofit with the mission of fostering positive change through sustainable police-community partnerships. Funding for the initiative is providing through a four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice focused on reducing violent crime through community-law enforcement partnerships.
“The Beyond The Moment community cleanup event on Golf Avenue gives me a chance to give back to a community that helped rear me to be the person I am today,” said Zea Folk, partnership liaison for Beyond The Moment.
“When I think of Goff Avenue, I think about the late Carolyn Hanton, a loving wife and mother who played an instrumental role in my life. Starting off with a community cleanup provides a chance to come together and do something that benefits more than one person.”
Here is the schedule for April 17:
- 10 a.m.: Volunteers gather at Jamison Pharmacy
- 10-10:30 a.m.: Welcome with words from Beyond the Moment initiative partners, including representatives from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
- 10:30 a.m.-noon.: Cleanup with volunteers divided into groups
- Noon-12:30 p.m.: Closing words and fellowship
Future cleanup efforts are scheduled for May and June.
People interested in getting involved should contact Zea Folk, partnership liaison for Beyond the Moment: 803-597-3154 ext 4 or zea@serveandconnect.net
The cleanup effort comes as Orangeburg County is amid an anti-litter effort in April.
Orangeburg County Litter Control, Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, Keep America Beautiful, PalmettoPride, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are sponsoring the month-long countywide litter cleanup.
Orangeburg County cracking down on litter violations; official says tougher law working, but problem persists
Community groups, church groups, social groups, businesses and industries are asked to lend a hand in the countywide cleanup.
Volunteers are asked to contact Marie Canty at 803-533-6162, Lisa Ridgen at 803-534-2409, extension 8903, or Diane Curlee at 803-534-2409, extension 8918 to register for the countywide cleanup. Grabbers, safety vests and trash bags will be delivered anywhere in the county to volunteers. Volunteers will be assigned a road in their areas.
After the litter has been bagged, volunteers will leave the bags of trash on a designated road for litter control to pick up. Litter control is delivering these items to cut down on the traffic in the county’s administrative building due to the pandemic.