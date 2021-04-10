Beyond the Moment seeks volunteers for Goff Avenue cleanup

Community leaders and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on April 17 will launch the first in a series of neighborhood cleanup events.

Volunteers are needed for Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. to help with the first project in the neighborhood surrounding Goff Avenue. The event will begin at Jamison Pharmacy located at 1225 Goff Ave. Volunteers will practice COVID safety protocols.

“The Beyond The Moment initiative is about bringing the community together to make a difference”, said Chief Chandra Gibbs with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. “The movement is facilitated through our partnership with Serve & Connect, which has allowed us to continue our efforts working with communities all across the county. These combined efforts help to reinforce the established relationships with those that we serve."

The event is being spearheaded by Beyond The Moment, which focuses on addressing gaps in available resources, showing up for neighbors in need and cultivating hope and opportunity for youth and families in Orangeburg County.