Bethune statue making Mayesville stop; Clyburn to help celebrate legacy

Congressman James E. Clyburn will help welcome Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s statue as it makes a stop in her hometown of Mayesville, S.C. on Friday on its way to the U.S. Capitol.

The 11-foot, 3-ton marble statue will be on display for public viewing on North Main Street East on Friday to give community members the opportunity to view Bethune’s statue before it continues its journey to Washington, D.C.

Born to former slaves in 1875 on a plantation in Mayesville, Bethune would go on to become one of the country’s most influential educators and civil rights leaders.

Florida selected Bethune to replace a Confederate general as part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, representing the state where she founded Bethune-Cookman University.

Each state sends two statues to the collection, and Bethune’s addition is historic as she becomes the first Black person to be sent to the Capitol from a state.

“I was pleased to work with Congresswoman Kathy Castor of Florida and the Town of Mayesville to bring the statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune to her birthplace, and I thank Wells Fargo and the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc. for helping us honor her at home in this way,” Clyburn said.

“As a young child, my mother revered Dr. Bethune, and had me learn all that I could about her. It was her roots in South Carolina that fueled her passion for education and enabled her to serve as a counselor to U.S. presidents and a tremendous advocate for the Black community. I spearheaded the effort to have her portrait in the South Carolina Statehouse in the 1970s, and 50 years later, I look forward to welcoming her statue to the halls of Congress,” he said.

A ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 to celebrate Bethune’s legacy and officially welcome her statue to Mayesville.

It will be held at the Mary McLeod Bethune Learning Center and Art Gallery at 35 North Main Street East, Mayesville.

The viewing will be held from 1-3:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0