Beta Zeta Omega chapter in Orangeburg provides Senior Citizens’ Day event

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Beta Zeta Omega Chapter, in collaboration with Beta Sigma and Gamma Nu Undergraduate Chapters of South Carolina State University and Claflin University, respectively, continue to be of service to mankind by “Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.”

On Sept. 13, the Senior Citizens’ Day Committee, one of the sorority’s special program committees, partnered again with the Orangeburg County Council on Aging to sponsor and celebrate Senior Citizens Day.

The goal of the Senior Citizens’ Day Committee is to assist and work with senior citizens in the local communities by planning and implementing a senior citizens’ special activity that observes Senior Citizens Month and Grandparents’ Sunday.

Beta Zeta Omega, Beta Sigma and Gamma Nu Chapters delivered 80 senior citizens care bags to the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.

While on site, they participated and presented a mini program which included greetings, prayer, the poem “Growing Old,” a senior citizens’ song (in the tune of “My Favorite Things”), a stroll and the distribution of 45 bags to seniors in attendance.

The second distribution of 35 bags took place on Friday morning, Sept. 16 during the Meals on Wheels home deliveries to seniors in the various Orangeburg County communities.

The bags consisted of paper towels, note pads, hand sanitizers, gloves, masks, bottled water, toilet paper, Lance cheese snacks and mints.

Additionally, there were bags of resource materials and items from the Regional Medical Center’s Outreach Program, Family Health Centers, Inc. and the Orangeburg County’s Sheriff Office.

Each resident also received BINGO gifts with special COVID BINGO cards attached. These gifts were purchased and given by the undergraduate members of Beta Sigma and Gamma Nu Chapters. Guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were followed.

Orangeburg County Council on Aging’s focus is to provide programs and services to promote the well-being of aging persons living in Orangeburg County.

The agency works hard to help the elderly maintain their independence, function to the best of their ability and acquaint the community with the needs and potential of its older citizens.

National Senior Citizens’ Day dates back to 1988 and is a day to recognize the achievements of the more mature representatives of our nation.

President Ronald Reagan realized the importance of older adults in society and decided to honor them. He signed proclamation 5847 and declared Aug. 21 as National Senior Citizens Day.

The celebration took place for the first time in 1991 in the United States.

Today, seniors are still active in their communities as well as continuing to have a strong presence in the workforce. For all they do and have achieved for the good of their communities, senior citizens deserve our thanks.

According to the U. S. Census Bureau, approximately 78 million people 65 and older will reside in America by 2035. This figure will surpass the population under the age of 18 for the first time in the nation’s history.

Grandparents’ Day is an official National holiday, signed by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 and is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day, which fell on Sept. 11 this year.

The roots of Grandparents’ Day go back to 1956 and a West Virginia mother named Marian McQuade. While helping to organize a community celebration for those over 80, she became aware of the many nursing home residents who were forgotten by their families. She wanted the holiday to bring attention to these individuals and to honor all grandparents.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, founded in 1908, is the oldest Black female sorority. Mrs. Barbara Elliott-Kirkland serves as President of Beta Zeta Omega Chapter.