Berry: 'OCtech is my foundation'; college's new VP of academic affairs builds on experience

She is an active member of the Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and also a licensed attorney who has enjoyed her foray in the teaching world.

“Most people, especially my students, are like, ‘Ms. Berry, why are you here when you could be making probably a whole lot more money?’ For me, it’s never been about money. My husband always say, ‘If you do the things you love the most, the money will follow,’” Berry said

She initially wanted to become a teacher until reaching third grade.

“By the time I reached third grade, I had made up in my mind that I wanted to be a lawyer…. So I did everything I needed to do to get through that process, making the good grades and doing what I needed to do in school to get to that point,” Berry said.

Her work as an adjunct professor helped her realize her love of teaching.

“I was like, ‘OK, I really like this. I like teaching.’ So I always tell my students on the first day of class, ‘I’ve got mine, I’m here to help you get yours’ ... and if at all possible, I want you to take it even further than where I went with it,” said Berry, noting that “spreading knowledge” is something she is dedicated to.