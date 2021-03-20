Berries, flowers become new crops for Calhoun

Turnblad grows about an acre of strawberries and a little over 3 acres of blueberries.

All the crops are grown in Calhoun County. To his knowledge there are no other growers of commercial strawberries or blueberries in the county.

"A few folks have small family patches, and several have inquired about putting some of each in during the last year," Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said, noting it can be challenging to have a pick-your-own because of the rural nature of the county

Davis said there may be some others who jump on board to grow the berries commercially but he would not hold his breath on it.

"You could have one or two, but that is about all the market could take," he said.

For Turnblad, the market thus far has been positive.

"People really responded," he said. "My wife Ansley, along with the rest of the family were crucial in our success. The interaction with visitors and seeing their smiles are what really makes it a success."

The blueberries are sold wholesale to some local grocery stores and at the you-pick. Strawberries are sold via we-pick and you-pick. Individuals have come from as far away as Columbia, Summerville and Charleston.