Berries, flowers become new crops for Calhoun

St. Matthews resident Madison Turnblad was no stranger to growing blueberries.
He has helped his father-in-law, Monty Rast, and Moss Perrow grow the fruit as part of Edisto Blueberries since 2017. The crop has been grown in Calhoun County for the past decade.
But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Turnblad saw the opportunity to diversify.
"We were looking for ways to expand our market," he said. "In the past, the blueberries were sold exclusively to the wholesale market."
"With lockdowns in place and businesses closing, people were looking for a way to safely go out," he said. "They were looking for a safe family activity."
The strawberries spun off the success of the you-pick blueberries, Turnblad said.
Growing strawberries was also inspired by the formerly operational Carolina Red Strawberry Farm on Cannon Bridge Road just off U.S. 301, south of Orangeburg.
This four-acre strawberry patch was begun by Rast in 1999. He was primarily a peanut and cotton farmer but began selling strawberries at a time when the cotton industry was down because of the movement of all our textile mills to China.
"There has been a local demand for several years now ever since Monty stopped growing them on Cannon Bridge in Orangeburg," Turnblad said. "Ansley (Turnblad's wife) finally convinced me to take them on this winter."
Turnblad grows about an acre of strawberries and a little over 3 acres of blueberries.
All the crops are grown in Calhoun County. To his knowledge there are no other growers of commercial strawberries or blueberries in the county.
"A few folks have small family patches, and several have inquired about putting some of each in during the last year," Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said, noting it can be challenging to have a pick-your-own because of the rural nature of the county
Davis said there may be some others who jump on board to grow the berries commercially but he would not hold his breath on it.
"You could have one or two, but that is about all the market could take," he said.
For Turnblad, the market thus far has been positive.
"People really responded," he said. "My wife Ansley, along with the rest of the family were crucial in our success. The interaction with visitors and seeing their smiles are what really makes it a success."
The blueberries are sold wholesale to some local grocery stores and at the you-pick. Strawberries are sold via we-pick and you-pick. Individuals have come from as far away as Columbia, Summerville and Charleston.
Turnblad said the blueberries are grown above ground in 25-gallon pots, thus condensing the land footprint and increasing per-acre populations. The blueberries would cover about 10 acres if planted in the ground.
"The berries are easier to maintain and harvest in the pots as well," Turnblad said.
Turnblad enjoys exploring new opportunities.
"Each new endeavor it's invigorating, though like anything new it comes with challenges," he said. "As a whole, we've had conducive weather for good crop development. I have a great team supporting me, from the guys on the farm to family members as well as veteran growers and extension agents. I try not to shy away from asking questions ... and thankfully everyone has been receptive to my calls."
Turnblad said he enjoys growing the crop.
"I enjoy the involvement of my family," he said. "It's something everyone participates in whether it is crop planning, fertilizing or simply enjoying the fruits of our labors. It's a way to spend time together and have everyone involved. Plus all the kids love strawberries and blueberries!"
He said the market continues to improve as many families want to get out for a safe outing. He also noted many lockdowns have been removed or lessened, helping the food industry and tourism pick back up.
The biggest challenge in growing the crops is the weather.
"Both blueberries and strawberries require a certain level of chill hours to induce fruiting," he said. "On an average year, we typically meet those requirements."
"Our blueberry varieties were selected specifically for this growing region with lower chill hours to offset our warmer winters we've seen over the last decade," he said. "Excessive moisture from rain events and late frosts can be problematic."
Strawberries are planted in the fall, around the middle of October. The crop begins to bloom in late winter or early spring. Blueberries begin flowering in mid-March.
"Both crops are monitored for frost and freeze warnings and protected with either row covers or overhead irrigation,, which encapsulates the flower/fruit with ice," he said. "This process keeps it above freezing."
Turnblad says he is optimistic more people will grow strawberries and blueberries as the public is increasingly wanting to know where food comes from.
"Additionally, agritourism has been growing throughout our state over the last several years," Turnblad said. "The S.C. Department of Agriculture has done a tremendous job at promoting agriculture in our state."
"People enjoy being on the farm, seeing the produce and getting outside in a safe way," he said. "This is a great way to educate children about agriculture outside of the classroom."
He said health benefits also make the crop attractive.
"We strive to pick our berries at peak freshness," he said. "Buying local allows growers to maximize the fruit potential and nutrient values. Our berries won't last as long on the shelf but their sweetness will make them disappear even quicker!"
Turnblad said the farm prides itself on sustainable practices and food safety practices to ensure the experience is safe to the public.
Cut flowers
In addition to the blueberries and strawberries, Turnblad is also growing cut flowers on a limited basis -- less than a quarter of an acre around the strawberry field.
The flowers are grown in-ground, though he anticipates erecting greenhouses later this year to further offerings and availability.
Cut flowers are also unique to Calhoun County.
From bulbs, to annual plants to wildflower seeds, there is a variety of offerings, Turnblad said.
Flowers grown include hyacinth, daffodils, anemones, sweet William and snapdragons.
While the hyacinth have finished for the season and daffodils are almost finished, the anemones, sweet William and snapdragons are in full bloom, Turnblad said.
"This grew out of a passion of mine for ornamental horticulture as well as a gesture to my wife," he said.
"After spending well over a decade working in botanical gardens, my wife has missed the fresh cut flowers I would often bring home," Turnblad said. "This way she can enjoy them locally and we have plenty to share with others!"
Turnblad said his desire is to continue developing the business.
"The plan for now is to sell on-farm, but if demand increases, we will certainly look into expanding market potential," he said.
He said the challenges of growing have prevented many from getting into it locally.
"Flowers are quite fragile and perishable," he said. "Proper selection of varieties, good labor and post-harvest management are crucial for their success."
The only other commercial flower grower in Calhoun County is Hi Cotton Greenhouses. The business sells bedding plants.
Onions
After taking a hiatus back in 2015, Turnblad has also decided once again to plant a few sweet onions to sell on-farm. He previously grew onions in 2011.
About a quarter of an acre is grown.
"Commercial produce markets fluctuate year to year," Turnblad said. "Our focus here is to sell on-farm at the stand on a smaller scale. In the past, we've had some success selling to large distribution centers, though the volume of economics and pricing drove us away from the market years ago."
He hopes to expand offerings to include tomatoes and to provide honey from the blueberries and strawberries.