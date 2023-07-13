An incumbent in the Sept. 12 City of Orangeburg election is facing a challenger, while another longtime councilman is not seeking re-election to a seat he’s held for more than 30 years.

The three council seats up for election are held by incumbent council members Kalu Kalu, District 2; Bernard Haire, District 4, and Sandra Knotts, District 6.

Members are elected for four-year terms. Filing for the nonpartisan election closed at noon Monday, July 10.

Kalu is running unopposed for his seat. Orangeburg resident Jack M. Grayton is challenging Knotts, who has served on council since September of 1993.

Haire, who has served on council since the first single-member district election in 1988, is not seeking re-election. Orangeburg residents Annette Dees Grievous, Connie L. Johnson and Diedra R. Sharrow are running for the District 4 seat.

The 82-year-old Haire said he was in the midst of campaigning for the seat in 2019 with his son, daughter and grandchildren when he and his son had a discussion about him running again – or not.

“I told him at that time I would not seek another term. I’m kind of living up to my word. There’s also two grands that I need to do more ‘grandpa-ing’ with. I just felt it was time to throw in the towel,” Haire said.

The longtime councilman said he will most miss “being involved with decisions to make Orangeburg a better place to live and work and just an all-around better place.”

"I loved what I did. I was born and raised right here in Orangeburg, and it's always been my desire to see Orangeburg improve. Being a part of decision-making in making the City of Orangeburg better, I'll miss that. I'll miss it, but I think they will survive,” he said.

Haire said one of his biggest accomplishments as a councilman came during the administration of the late Orangeburg Mayor Martin Cheatham.

“He worked with me to get the highway department to change its opinion about making Boulevard one way, or eliminating the left turn from Boulevard onto Russell Street. We were successful in getting them to change that particular idea,” Haire said.

"I felt that it had a grave effect on members of Trinity United Methodist Church and then New Mount Zion (Baptist Church), wherein persons could turn in off of Russell, but they had to go all the way down to the end of the block to get back to their residence.

“They would have to go down Boulevard past Trinity, past New Mount Zion and have to go back across the tracks. It just was an inconvenience to the parishioners of those two churches. So we were able to prevail in our desire to have that remain a two-way," he said.

Haire said he was also successful in getting Norfolk Southern to remove tank cars filled with chemicals from the local neighborhood.

“Norfolk Southern used to park tank cars with chemicals in them on the siding there near the church, as well as along the stretch from Peasley Street down a little past Trinity (UMC). They would use that siding to park tank cars, and I felt that that was a danger for the community, as well as to the universities,” Haire said.

He said a rail car derailment would have been devastating not only to the city but the nearby universities and their students, particularly the “section between Russell and Zan streets.”

"They would park the rail cars ... or, for that matter, come through at a high rate of speed. We prevailed in getting the speed reduced to a lower speed,” Haire said.

He continued, “I've always fought against the accidents that would occur at Peasley Street. Not as much down at Zan, but at Peasley people would get trapped on the tracks. We had a number of individuals who lost their lives there.

“We made a compromise that we would eliminate some of the crossings, and they would lower the speed. So Peasley Street crossing is one of those crossings that we agreed to eliminate. After that happened, we had the Zan Street crossing improved to where they have traffic signals now. People get out in a much more safe way with that situation."

He said he is also particularly proud of having helped with the development of the City of Orangeburg Recreation Park and Sports Complex on North Road, which will be one of the hosts for the 2024 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

“I think that was a big accomplishment that members of council had accomplished and of which I was a part. That's going to mean much for getting the Dixie Youth championship games here in 2024. That's going to be a big thing," Haire said.

He continued, "Hopefully the council will try to push annexation. Our city needs to grow. The population hasn't grown that much since I got on council. When industries come to a location, they want to see how the population has changed. People are even leaving the city and we're not growing.”

“So I have a big concern about that, and I hope that the council and the administrator will push that issue and try to provide a better opportunity for people to get annexed into the city. I'm sorry that we didn't get the kinds of annexation that we wanted, but I think possibly annexation is on the drawing board for the future,” he said.

As far as working with his fellow council members, Haire said, "We had some disagreements, but through it all, we were able to accomplish much."

"I've had to miss some council meetings, which I dislike, because I had to go up and help my daughter with the kids. I didn't like the idea of having to Zoom, and sometimes when I tried to Zoom the meeting, I wouldn't get the right connection. So I just felt that by not being at the council session, I was not doing right by the citizens,” he said.

In the meantime, he looks forward to taking advantage of his newly acquired fishing and hunting license.

“I wish to involve the grands at some point with some fishing. A couple of weeks ago I got a permanent fishing and hunting license. I don't plan to do any hunting, but I do plan to try to do some fishing and have the grands with me at times,” he said.