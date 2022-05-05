Benjamin to speak at Claflin graduation

Claflin University’s commencement convocation will feature former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin as speaker.

The university’s graduation ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

The convocation is a ticketed event. However, the live broadcast of the ceremony will be available on the university's Facebook page.

Benjamin was elected mayor of Columbia in April of 2010 with a vision of transforming South Carolina's capital city into a talented, educated and entrepreneurial city of the New South. He served as mayor until December of 2021.

He currently serves as president and CEO of The Benjamin Firm, LLC.

Prior to his service as mayor, Benjamin served in South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges' cabinet as the chief executive of a $43 million, 950-employee state agency.

Benjamin has served as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, president of the African American Mayors Association, vice chairman of the Global Parliament of Mayors and executive chairman of Municipal Bonds for America. He has also served in many other groups.

As president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Benjamin established the Mayors Leadership Institute on Smart Cities at the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University.

Benjamin also established the Mayors and Business Leaders Center for Inclusive and Compassionate Cities. It supports mayors’ efforts to make cities across the nation more equitable, more inclusive and more compassionate.

Benjamin is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he served as president of student government and as president of the Student Bar Association.

Claflin’s virtual baccalaureate service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. It will feature the Rev. Dr. Robin Dease, a 1992 graduate of Claflin.

The service will be available on the university’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

Dease serves on the Claflin University Board of Trustees and is also the lead pastor for St. Andrew By The Sea United Methodist Church in Hilton Head and Bluffton.

She earned a master’s of divinity degree and a doctor of ministry degree in stewardship from Wesley Theological Seminary, Washington, D.C. In 1992, Dease joined the South Carolina Conference and was ordained an elder in 2001.

