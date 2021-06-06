Benedict football player dies from crash injuries

Benedict College on Sunday announced the death of football player Marlon Black.

Black succumbed to injuries sustained in an early Sunday morning car accident on Interstate 77.

"Please join Benedict College in praying for its fallen Tiger, Mr. Black, #55," Benedict stated in a press release.

"He was a defensive tackle on the Benedict College football team. The sophomore transfer student from Tennessee State University was majoring in sport management.

He played in the scrimmage game against North Greenville University in March.

Grief counseling and support are being offered to members of the football team and the student body.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 11 Angry 0