Benedict College gets probation lifted

COLUMBIA – During the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Board's annual meeting, it was announced that the probation status placed upon Benedict College has been lifted.

The College was placed on probation due to longstanding concerns regarding its financial condition but remained fully accredited throughout the year-long sanction period. After several meetings and reports submitted to SACSCOC review committees, the board found that Benedict College is in compliance with all financial accrediting standards.

“We are extremely pleased with the SACSCOC’s decision that validates our compliance with, and commitment to, the accreditation process,” said President Roslyn Clark Artis. “I am sincerely grateful for the steadfast support of the Benedict College community; the faithfulness of our Board of Trustees; the commitment our alumni; and the dedication of our faculty and staff. We have done the necessary work, met our goals, and stabilized the institution.”

In addition to Benedict proving its financial footing, Artis said the College has revved up its student recruitment efforts, revenue-generating activities and ongoing fundraising efforts.

Holiday Discount at TheTandD.com Don't forget! You get tons of additional benefits and perks for being a subscriber.