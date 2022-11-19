‘Beloved Korea’: Photographer returns home after the pandemic

FINALLY!!! I waited for almost three years to return to my beloved Korea.

Because of the pandemic, I had not been able to go to Korea since October 2019.

With much excitement and anticipation, my husband and I left St. Matthews for our trip to Atlanta on Oct. 2.

After a restless night, we got up early and got to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 6:30 a.m.

After saying goodbye to my husband, I made my way through security to the Korean Air terminal. I was sad about leaving my husband, but happy to be able to go see my friends and family in Korea.

The flight was about 15 hours but it seemed to go by pretty quickly as I was so excited.

I arrived in Incheon Korea at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.

It took a while to go through customs but I finally got through and to my hotel around 8:30 p.m. in Suwon. After a restful night, I woke up to a rainy and cold Wednesday morning. I met with friends and we went to the Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, which was built by King Jeongjo (22nd King of the Joseon Dynasty) to serve as a military stronghold as he sought to secure his power.

I had a great time visiting the fortress again with my friends. The Hwaseong Fortress is the city’s most visited tourist site with the many events and interactive programs held around the Hwaseong Haenggung Palace. In 1997, the fortress was named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

On Oct. 7, the 59th Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival began.

The festival had parades celebrating King Jeongjo and many cultural events honoring Korea’s history and their unique Korean traditions.

On Oct. 8, the chairman of the Suwon City Council, Kim Ki-jeong, presented me with a commendation plaque for promoting the city of Suwon to the United States and the world.

Also on Oct. 8, the mayor of Suwon, Lee Jae Joon, presented me with a plaque for publicizing the beauty of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Suwon Hwaseong Fortress and the Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival across the world.

The festival ended on Sunday, Oct. 9 and even though it was rainy and chilly throughout the event, the Suwon faithful were out every day at each event watching the wonderful and colorful festival.

Prior to the opening, they rang an old Korean bell to start the festival and I was honored to be asked to be one of the special guests to ring the bell. What an exciting experience that was for me.

The citizens of Suwon were always very helpful throughout the Festival and they worked so very hard to make sure the festival was a wonderful success. I had a great time with the wonderful people of Suwon and they were so very nice, too.

I want to thank them all for all they did for me.

After the festival ended, I stayed for a few more days and I had a great time visiting more of Suwon and spending time with my wonderful friends.

On Oct. 15, I left Suwon to go to Busan to visit my wonderful family. My brother’s son drove to Suwon to pick me up and take me to Busan. The drive to Busan from Suwon was about four hours and I really appreciate him coming and getting me.

I stayed at the house of one of sisters in Busan. We had a great time together and my youngest sister came to see me and visit around the city with us.

It had been almost three years since I have seen my family and it was so much fun to get to spend some quality sister time, talking, laughing, crying, eating and traveling around Busan.

Busan is my birthplace and it was so good to be able to spend time there with my sisters.

On Oct. 19, I traveled to Seoul to spend my last few days in Korea with some good friends. We took advantage of an opportunity to go to the “Blue House.” The “Blue House” was previously the residence of the president of Korea until June of 2022. It was exciting to see the place where the presidents of Korea once lived.

We also visited an old palace in Korea called the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul. This palace was built three years after the Joseon Dynasty.

I had a wonderful, fun and exciting time visiting so many of my friends and my family. I thank God for allowing me to travel back to my birth home and also for getting me back safely to my home in St. Matthews.