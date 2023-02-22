South Carolina State University will celebrate its 127th birthday at its annual Founders’ Day Program at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5 in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The public is invited.

The keynote speaker will be South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, an S.C. State alumnus and 2022 inductee into the prestigious Thomas E. Miller Society.

The proceedings also will highlight the university’s annual awards, including faculty and staff service awards, the 2023 Quarter Century Club Awards, the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award, the Distinguished Alumna Award, the Outstanding Accomplishments and Achievements Award, the Distinguished Alumni Awards and the Staff Employee of the Year Awards.

The university also will recognize the newest inductees of the Thomas E. Miller Society.

Beatty is a native of Spartanburg. Upon graduating from S.C. State, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. After completing active-duty military service, he earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Carolina.

He established a private practice in Spartanburg. During this time, he committed to public service with his election to Spartanburg City Council and the South Carolina House of Representatives.

He was elected to the Circuit Court in 1995 and served as a trial judge until he was elevated to the Court of Appeals in 2003.

In 2007, Beatty was elected to the South Carolina Supreme Court. He assumed the role of chief justice on Jan. 1, 2017, after being elected to the position by the South Carolina General Assembly.

Beatty is a member of the American Law Institute, Conference of Chief Justices Board of Directors, National Advisory Board for the Bryson Judicial Science Education Center and National Courts and Sciences Institute Board of Directors.

He’s received several honors and awards, including the Profile in Leadership Award, multiple honorary doctor of laws, Living Legend Award, Superior Achievement Award, the South Carolina Business Network’s Vision Award, the Harvey Gantt Triumph Award, American Board of Trial Advocates Jurist of the Year, S.C. Lawyers Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Association of Justice Portrait Award, and Columbia Business Monthly 2020 50 Most Influential People Hall of Fame.

He is a life member of the SCSU National Alumni Association and its Spartanburg Alumni Chapter and was the 2018 guest speaker at the National Alumni Convention. He was S.C. State’s commencement speaker in December 2007 and parade marshal in 2021.

Beatty is a life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.