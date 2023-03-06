South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty says his alma mater changed him for the better.

“You see, South Carolina State, honestly, it was a life-changing experience. Like most students, I arrived here as a young, impressionable person, unsure of myself. You're not ready for the world. Fortunately, my professors didn't see it that way. They saw me as a blank, blank canvas ready for artists to paint his or her best work,” Beatty said.

“I recognized that every day was another opportunity to learn something new," Beatty said.

Beatty spoke of his love for South Carolina State University on Sunday, during the Founder’s Day program celebrating the university’s 127th anniversary.

“Every time I step foot on this campus, I get excited. My heart rate picks up, my eyes dart left to right as I traverse the campus,” Beatty said.

He said the university is building on its legacy of self-reliance and creating a caring and nurturing environment.

The university must be concerned with five things in the future, he said. That includes consistency in leadership.

“I'm not suggesting that we keep ineffective leaders for consistency’s sake. However, I am saying that consistency is often necessary because of stability," Beatty said.

“Tip number two, I think financial stability and accountability are necessary. We must increase alumni giving. You must insist upon equitable funding from the state legislature,” he said.

He also urged the university to stop settling for mediocrity – “mediocrity in our leadership, mediocrity in our professional staff.”

“Number four, we’ve got to protect our brand,” he said. Someone’s “first contact with the university should be a positive and impressive experience. Representatives should be willing, competent, pleasant and able to communicate.”

Finally, Beatty said the university should show itself off more.

“We’ve got to increase our visibility. We have to let people know who we are, what we do. We have to appeal outside of Orangeburg, South Carolina,” Beatty said.

Beatty said he’s noticed some advertising outside of Orangeburg and the university should do more.

“If no one knows we're here, they're not going to know to give us any money, to send their kids, to know what we do, know how we do things,” Beatty said.

“We must be more proactive, if we can, in order to sustain our legacy,” Beatty said.

The Founders’ Day program ended with awards being given for the distinguished alumni winners and the Thomas E. Miller Hall of Fame inductees.

The Distinguished Young Alumnus Award went to Akeem J. Brown, who was a part of the class of 2014. The Distinguished Alumna Award went to Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, who is a member of the class of 1999.

The Outstanding Accomplishments and Achievements Award went to Beatty, who is a part of the class of 1974.

S.C. State honored Staff Employees of the Year. Certificates and monetary gifts were awarded to:

• Crystal Howell-Darby, Division of Student Affairs, SCSU Police Department

• Maurice V. Mitchell II, Division of 1890 Research & Extension, Marketing and Communications

• Hardeep Judge, Division of Athletics

• Juanita H. Strait, Division of Academic Affairs, Miller F. Whittaker Library

• Janet McGlon, Division of Finance and Management, Office of Procurement

The Distinguished Alumni Awards went to the Class of 1967, Class of 1972, Class of 1977, Class of 1982 and Class of 1987.

The Thomas E. Miller Society inductees are Col. Clinton and Dr. Elaine A. Fields; John J. Funny; James L. and Portia L. K. Gilliard; Dr. James K. Harley; Lt. Col. Donald M. and Alicia A. Harrison; Dino A. James; Earvin “Magic” Johnson; Maj. Gen. Larry and Tonja Pearson Knightner; Matthew T. Richardson; Curtis A. and Desma B. Stevens; Dr. Armstrong Williams; Lt. Col. Freddie L. and Mary A. Williams and Dr. Ann Shepard Winstead.