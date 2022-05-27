Beagle promoted to 3-star general

WASHINGTON – South Carolina State University alumnus and Bulldog Battalion graduate Milford H. Beagle Jr. is being promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in the U.S. Army.

Beagle has been commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum in New York since July 2021. He is set to take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas in the near future, according to a Fort Drum news release.

A native of Enoree, Beagle was commissioned into the Army after completing a bachelor of science in criminal justice from SC State in 1990 as a distinguished military graduate.

He also holds a master of science in adult education from Kansas State University and a master of science in advanced military studies from the United States Army Command and General Staff College.

Beagle previously served as the 51st commanding general of the United States Army Training Center at Fort Jackson from 2018-21. He had served as deputy commanding general for support of the 10th Mountain Division from 2017-18 and commander of the 193rd Infantry Brigade from 2013-16.

His combat and operational experience includes Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq, Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

He and his wife Pamela have two sons, Jordan and Jayden.

