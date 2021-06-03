Beagle leaving, new commander taking over at Fort Jackson

FORT JACKSON - The Army Training Center and Fort Jackson will host a change of command ceremony June 18 to welcome Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis as its new commanding general. The event will be at 9 a.m. on Hilton Field. Michaelis will become the 52nd commanding general for Fort Jackson.
Michaelis will assume command from Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., who is leaving Fort Jackson to become the 10th Mountain Division (Light) and Fort Drum Commander at Fort Drum, New York.
Michaelis is a distinguished military graduate from Texas A&M University and was commissioned as a second lieutenant of armor in 1993. He currently serves as the deputy commanding general (operations) for the United States Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
His previous assignments include: deputy commanding officer (maneuver) for the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, and commander, Mission Command Element, Operation Atlantic Resolve, United States Army Europe; executive officer to the undersecretary of the Army; commander of the 2d Recruiting Brigade, Redstone Arsenal Ala.; G3 (operations officer) for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, and as the chief of staff to the commander of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command - Iraq (CJFLCC-I) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Baghdad, Iraq; commander of the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade, where he had operational responsibility for Kandahar City, Afghanistan, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom 12-13; special assistant to the vice chief of staff, Army; operations officer for the 1st Ironhorse Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas during Operation Iraqi Freedom 06-08; executive officer and operations officer for 1st Squadron, 7th U.S. Cavalry; and as the Battle Command and Chief Knowledge officer for the 1st Cavalry Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom II.
Michaelis received a bachelor of arts in history from Texas A&M University; a master's in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a master’s in strategic studies from the United States Army War College, specializing in strategic planning.
His military training and education also includes the Armor Officer Basic and Advanced Course, Scout Platoon Leaders Course, Cavalry Leaders Course, Combined Arms and Services Staff School, Command and General Staff College, Airborne, Air Assault, and Ranger School.
Michaelis has served in various other command and staff positions, to include assistant professor, United States Military Academy at West Point, New York; ground troop and headquarters troop commander for the 1st Squadron, 7th U.S. Cavalry at Fort Hood, Texas; tank and scout platoon leader, troop executive officer, and assistant operations officer, 1st Squadron, 4th U.S. Cavalry, Schweinfurt, Germany and Operation Joint Endeavor.
He is married.
