Beagle leaving, new commander taking over at Fort Jackson

FORT JACKSON - The Army Training Center and Fort Jackson will host a change of command ceremony June 18 to welcome Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis as its new commanding general. The event will be at 9 a.m. on Hilton Field. Michaelis will become the 52nd commanding general for Fort Jackson.

Michaelis is a distinguished military graduate from Texas A&M University and was commissioned as a second lieutenant of armor in 1993. He currently serves as the deputy commanding general (operations) for the United States Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

His previous assignments include: deputy commanding officer (maneuver) for the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, and commander, Mission Command Element, Operation Atlantic Resolve, United States Army Europe; executive officer to the undersecretary of the Army; commander of the 2d Recruiting Brigade, Redstone Arsenal Ala.; G3 (operations officer) for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, and as the chief of staff to the commander of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command - Iraq (CJFLCC-I) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Baghdad, Iraq; commander of the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade, where he had operational responsibility for Kandahar City, Afghanistan, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom 12-13; special assistant to the vice chief of staff, Army; operations officer for the 1st Ironhorse Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas during Operation Iraqi Freedom 06-08; executive officer and operations officer for 1st Squadron, 7th U.S. Cavalry; and as the Battle Command and Chief Knowledge officer for the 1st Cavalry Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom II.