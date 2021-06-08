Beagle honored with Order of the Palmetto

Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle Jr., a South Carolina State University graduate, was honored Tuesday with the Order of the Palmetto.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Beagle was being honored, “for his amazing impact on South Carolina and our nation.

“Thank you General Beagle for your service to our country and best of luck on your new assignment at Fort Drum!”

The Order of the Palmetto is the state’s highest civilian honor.

Beagle took over as the commander of Fort Jackson in 2018. He previously served at Fort Drum, New York, where he was the deputy commanding general for support with the 10th Mountain Division.

Beagle is leaving Fort Jackson to become commanding general, 10th Mountain Division (Light) and Fort Drum. Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis will become Fort Jackson’s new commanding general.

Beagle, a native of Enoree, is a 1990 distinguished military graduate of South Carolina State University.

After graduating from S.C. State with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, Beagle entered the U.S. Army in 1990 after being commissioned as an infantry officer.