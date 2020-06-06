Be Pro Be Proud SC launches this fall; workers needed for skilled trades

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Associated Industries of South Carolina Foundation consists of five-member organizations that are launching the Be Pro Be Proud SC mobile workshop this fall to achieve a common goal: attracting more talent and directing them to skilled-trades careers.

Only now, the need is more urgent than ever.

Be Pro Be Proud SC was planned long before the pandemic increased the number of jobs available in “essential” fields like transportation and logistics, utilities, construction and diesel technology. According to the U.S. Department of Labor and Statistics, the number of jobs available in those sectors is projected to increase by as much as 25% in South Carolina over the next 10 years.

“Building a workforce that aligns with the opportunities that exist in South Carolina is crucial to the future of our state,” said Ted Pitts, CEO and president of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. “Be Pro Be Proud SC brings opportunities in skilled trades and professions across the Palmetto State. We need a workforce for the future, and Be Pro Be Proud SC is the solution.”

AISCF consists of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the South Carolina Trucking Association, Carolinas AGC, Home Builders Association of South Carolina, and the Forestry Association of South Carolina.