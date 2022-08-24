‘Be kind to one another’: Crime discussion focuses on student mentoring program

“Things have got to change,” the Rev. Felix C. Anderson said Tuesday.

Anderson, the pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Woodford, asked a crowd of clergy and other community members to join a movement to transform Orangeburg County.

“Transformation is more than just a change. Transformation is taking on a different form,” he said.

Anderson spoke at a meeting held to discuss crime in Orangeburg County and beyond.

The meeting’s focus was education and how citizens and faith-based organizations can invest in the lives of Orangeburg County’s students through a mentoring initiative called “One Child, One Chance.”

“If we’re going to make a difference, then we’re going to have to be transformed as a community,” Anderson said.

The meeting was organized by Orangeburg Branch NAACP President Barbara Williams.

“We want to have a transformational process of everyone working together,” Williams said. Orangeburg County School District, churches, economic stability representatives and law enforcement agencies are working together, she said.

OCSD Director of Student Services Hayward R. Jean first presented the One Child, One Chance mentoring program to the school board a few weeks ago.

He discussed it with community members on Tuesday night.

It’s primarily focused on at-risk students.

The program allows vetted volunteers to serve as mentors. The mentors will undergo background checks after completing applications.

Students who are interested in having mentors will also complete applications where they can discuss hobbies and other topics that interest them.

A committee will pair mentors with students based on what interests they share.

Jean said church congregations are encouraged to adopt schools for mentoring purposes.

“We’re not working for the check, we’re working for the change,” Jean said.

Those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting had opportunities to complete mentor applications.

Jean explained that students who meet regularly with mentors are 52 percent less likely to skip a day of school and 37 percent less likely to skip a class.

The requirements for mentors are: make at least one phone call to their student a week, meet with the student once a month and have one significant activity with the student yearly.

Jean said a banquet for mentors and their students will be held in May.

A recruitment effort for mentors will start around Sept. 27, with student applications reviewed in early October.

Mentor training will be held in mid-October. If a mentor isn’t able to make the scheduled group training, individual training will be available, Jean said.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said school district officials will visit churches to discuss the One Child, One Chance mentoring program, if they’d like.

Foster said the mentoring program offers “a simple approach that will give great dividends.”

“My whole premise is that we leave here doing something,” he said to the crowd.

Courtney Hunter doesn’t want another family to endure what she and her family experienced: the grief of losing a child due to gun violence.

“That night was a nightmare,” she told the crowd.

It was May 13.

Winston O’Conner Hunter, her 6-year-old son, was shot and killed in the home he shared with his mother, father and older brother on McClain Street in the western Orangeburg County town of Woodford.

They’d just returned home from a family gathering when shots rang out at 11:35 p.m.

“My biggest concern is that this community comes together to stop the gun violence so we can have a better community, so another mother, another brother, family, father do not have to bury their young child again,” she said.

She said at age 6, her son was talking about wanting to visit other countries that he’d learned about at school.

“We need to get together because now my son won’t be able to do those things because of a senseless act,” she said.

In a classroom assignment, Winston wrote, “My dream for the world is for everyone to be nice.”

His mother said, “I need us to be kind to one another, nice to one another. And always keep that powerful name – Winston O’Conner Hunter – running through these streets so they can stop the gun violence.”

A similar meeting will be held next month. The focus will be on law enforcement and what agencies are doing to address crime.

A date for that meeting hasn’t been announced.