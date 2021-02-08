Be courageous, seek power, lawmaker says; SCSU monument to honor Smith, Hammond, Middleton

South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.

Bamberg urged his listeners to seek change, using the example of cows he saw on a recent walk. He wondered if the cows would be as content sitting in a fence eating grass if they knew that one day they were going to slaughter.

“If all those cows decided to break down the fence at same time, they'd face hardly no pain and then be free. Most people today are very much like those cows. They are complacent with the degree of freedom that they've been given,” he said.

He added, "They are enclosed in what many don't even know to be fences. ... Most people are like those cows, and most leaders are like the bull that's in that fence. That bull alone has the size and power to break down that fence on its own, but it's got to be willing to go through a little bit pain of to get there."

Bamberg said the students and others who gathered on that fateful night in 1968 had decided that enough was enough.