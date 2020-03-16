‘Be considerate’: Paper products sell, restaurants hoping for best

Fogle and Brown say the stores have added more employees to handle the increase in customers.

"You have parents that come in now and they have to shop for the kids because the kids are home," Brown said. "We need to make sure we have staff to accommodate them and to take care of the customers first."

Restaurants

Groucho's Deli Manager Hampton Thomas said it was a little slow Monday, “but not too bad. We are doing everything we can to keep staff and customers safe.”

Thomas says the restaurant is being cleaned with bleach after hours and sanitizers are at all the check-out counters.

The restaurant isn’t planning to close.

"I am hoping it doesn't get to that point," Thomas said. "We will cross that bridge as we get there. We will stay open as long as possible and hopefully stay busy enough to keep it going."

Orangeburg's El Toro Bar and Grill employee Arnold Mendoza says the coronavirus has everybody on edge.

"Everybody is concerned about it because you don't know what is going to happen," he said. "It is one thing we don't have control over. We are still doing the same thing as every day."