‘Be considerate’: Paper products sell, restaurants hoping for best

Some local restaurants are seeing a slight drop in business, while some grocery stores are having to limit the purchase of items as the impact of the coronavirus spreads into the local economy.
At the Orangeburg Bi-Lo, paper towels, toilet paper, water and sanitizing wipes were selling like hot cakes.
"We are telling people to be considerate and keep it down to two (sanitizers) so everybody can be a part of that," Bi-Lo Manager Trina Brown said "People are just coming in and buying them."
Brown says as soon as the store restocks the shelves, the products are gone.
Fogle's Inc. Vice President Chuck Fogle, who operates five Piggly Wiggly's in The T&D Region, says there’s a large demand for paper products.
"It is all because everybody is overbuying," Fogle said.
The store has not yet put a limit how much of each item individuals can buy, he said. It may get to that point, “but I’d rather not."
Fogle said the store is still getting deliveries on schedule.
"This is all sketchy right now, but there is lots of product in the pipeline," he said.
At Orangeburg's Aldi grocery store, signs on the front door note there’s a limit on the purchase of disinfectants and other products.
Fogle and Brown say the stores have added more employees to handle the increase in customers.
"You have parents that come in now and they have to shop for the kids because the kids are home," Brown said. "We need to make sure we have staff to accommodate them and to take care of the customers first."
Restaurants
Groucho's Deli Manager Hampton Thomas said it was a little slow Monday, “but not too bad. We are doing everything we can to keep staff and customers safe.”
Thomas says the restaurant is being cleaned with bleach after hours and sanitizers are at all the check-out counters.
The restaurant isn’t planning to close.
"I am hoping it doesn't get to that point," Thomas said. "We will cross that bridge as we get there. We will stay open as long as possible and hopefully stay busy enough to keep it going."
Orangeburg's El Toro Bar and Grill employee Arnold Mendoza says the coronavirus has everybody on edge.
"Everybody is concerned about it because you don't know what is going to happen," he said. "It is one thing we don't have control over. We are still doing the same thing as every day."
"We are hoping this thing will stop soon so we can keep going without problems," Mendoza continued. "I hope it is not a big deal. You never know, but we are taking all the precautions."
Sims Street House of Pizza Manager Tina Davis says business has been about normal so far.
"We are keeping everybody separate in the booths and keeping one booth in between for right now," Davis said, noting the restaurant is following the protocols recommended by the S.C. Department of Health and Governmental Control and the Governor's Office.
"We are playing everything by ear like everybody else and hoping for the best," she said. "Everybody is still on full staff until something comes up. If something else changes, we will take measures on that to make sure they are safe."
Kuckery Manager William Kuck said he is expecting business to “be off a little bit for the next week or two” at his buffet-style restaurant on Cannon Bridge Road. “I think it will probably pick back up."
Kuck said there’s been a shift in the type of business.
"We are doing a little more carry-outs than we normally do," he said. "I think people are worrying a little bit about that."
He also said large orders are also down.
"We are not getting the big orders with catering right now," he said. "The big groups are falling off."
Kuck said catering is a bigger part of the restaurant's business in the summer than at the moment, which is good.
Economic development
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said the county is continuing to pursue economic development prospects.
"We are doing more of the video conferencing capabilities," Robinson said. "We will be engaging technology."
Just last week, industrial prospects from Italy visited the area.
Visits from industrial prospects from places such as Israel and the United Kingdom are “being placed in a holding pattern.”
Robinson praised Orangeburg County Council for having the foresight equip the department with technology so it can continue to communicate with potential industrial prospects without travel.