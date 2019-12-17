{{featured_button_text}}
121019 fcl luncheon

Bamberg County Family and Community Leaders held their Community Christmas Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 6, at the old Richard Carroll gym.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Bamberg County Family and Community Leaders (BCFCL) continue to offer gifts of self, time and resources to improve the community's quality of life.

BCFCL met their annual commitment of bingo programs at senior homes, community breakfast and cornbread and soup luncheons. They also participated at this year's Department of Social Services Christmas party by handing out gifts to DSS foster care children.

This year’s Community Christmas Luncheon was held on Friday, Dec. 6, at the old Richard Carroll gym. BCFCL President Eva Manigault said they were able to feed over 265 people, with 40 meals delivered to homebound seniors.

Manigault also said that they received certificates from state and county agencies for meeting the guidelines for community service.

She attributes the program’s success to “keeping our focus on God’s power, mercy, majesty, love and blessings knowing he will always be with us and never leave us as we work to help our community.”

