Bazaar to be held at Trinity UMC

A Christmas bazaar will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 185 Boulevard St., from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“This is our first year hosting the bazaar and we are hoping to make an impact in the Orangeburg community and patronize local business owners,” said Minnie Anderson, founder of the faith-based nonprofit Paths to Wholeness.

“In addition to shopping, we will be introducing the community to Paths to Wholeness and our mission of empowering incarcerated women reentering the community. We want everyone to know that we’re here and ready to serve Orangeburg,” Anderson said.

Since its founding, Paths to Wholeness has made financial contributions to local organizations including the Regional Medical Center’s Breast Health Center, CASA Family Systems and Orangeburg County First Steps.

Admission to the bazaar is free. There will be vendors, a photo booth, petting zoo, storytelling, food and more.

