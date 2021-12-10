 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Bazaar to be held at Trinity UMC

  • 0
Trinity UMC (copy)

Trinity United Methodist Church

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILE

A Christmas bazaar will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 185 Boulevard St., from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“This is our first year hosting the bazaar and we are hoping to make an impact in the Orangeburg community and patronize local business owners,” said Minnie Anderson, founder of the faith-based nonprofit Paths to Wholeness.

“In addition to shopping, we will be introducing the community to Paths to Wholeness and our mission of empowering incarcerated women reentering the community. We want everyone to know that we’re here and ready to serve Orangeburg,” Anderson said.

Since its founding, Paths to Wholeness has made financial contributions to local organizations including the Regional Medical Center’s Breast Health Center, CASA Family Systems and Orangeburg County First Steps.

Admission to the bazaar is free. There will be vendors, a photo booth, petting zoo, storytelling, food and more.

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Claflin graduates asked to use degree to 'make a difference'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News