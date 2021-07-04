Baxley among winners of Oz-Stravaganza writing contest

BARNWELL -- Author Ron Baxley, Jr., who lives in Barnwell, S.C., was recently announced as one of the adult winners of the 2021 Royal Historian of Oz Contest put on by the Oz-Stravaganza Festival of Chittenango, New York and had his Oz and fantasy books in the recently reopened All Things Oz Museum gift shop.
He will be attending Creator Day (with other authors and artists) at Augusta Book Exchange on 1650 Gordon Hwy. in Augusta, Ga. on July 10. He will also will be a special guest author at the Michigan Oz Festival on Oct. 1-2, and has already been invited as a special guest author to Deland Comics and Collectibles Show January 16, 2022 in Deland, Florida.
"For approximately a decade, I was a formally invited author in Authors and Artists Alley at the Oz-Stravaganza Festival in Chittenango, NY, birthplace of original Oz author L. Frank Baum, and attended," Ron Baxley Jr. "During that time, I never entered the Royal Historian of Oz contest because I thought it would be a conflict of interest. However, during the past two years, they have not held the live festival because of COVID-19 and could not, of course, invite me."
"This year, they only had a virtual/on-line event," Baxley added. "Therefore, as I was not attending a live event there, I felt there would be no conflict, submitted a story of the required length of less than 500 words, and was announced as one of the winners. After recently hearing the news and receiving my award certificate and a prize of a hardcover Oz book, I was humbled and honored. In fact, keeping a story to under 500 words can be a challenge."
In 2016, Baxley was honored by receiving an Honorary Lifetime Membership from the International L. Frank Baum and All Things Oz Foundation in Chittenango in 2016 for his contributions to Oz fiction and was also awarded in 2017 by the (at the time) Ionia Wizard of Oz Festival which became the Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival.
For more information on Ron and his books, see https://rbaxley37.wixsite.com/ronbaxleyjrofoz.