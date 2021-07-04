Baxley among winners of Oz-Stravaganza writing contest

BARNWELL -- Author Ron Baxley, Jr., who lives in Barnwell, S.C., was recently announced as one of the adult winners of the 2021 Royal Historian of Oz Contest put on by the Oz-Stravaganza Festival of Chittenango, New York and had his Oz and fantasy books in the recently reopened All Things Oz Museum gift shop.

He will be attending Creator Day (with other authors and artists) at Augusta Book Exchange on 1650 Gordon Hwy. in Augusta, Ga. on July 10. He will also will be a special guest author at the Michigan Oz Festival on Oct. 1-2, and has already been invited as a special guest author to Deland Comics and Collectibles Show January 16, 2022 in Deland, Florida.

"For approximately a decade, I was a formally invited author in Authors and Artists Alley at the Oz-Stravaganza Festival in Chittenango, NY, birthplace of original Oz author L. Frank Baum, and attended," Ron Baxley Jr. "During that time, I never entered the Royal Historian of Oz contest because I thought it would be a conflict of interest. However, during the past two years, they have not held the live festival because of COVID-19 and could not, of course, invite me."