Battle of Eutaw Springs remembered; commemoration begins Friday

Events commemorating one of the Revolutionary War’s bloodiest battles begin Friday in Eutawville, according to Doug Doster, historian for the Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The Battle of Eutaw Springs took place east of Eutawville on Sept. 8, 1781. During the battle, 579 Americans and 882 British and loyalists were killed, wounded, or captured.

Experts say the battle caused the British battle strategy to unravel.

Here’s a schedule of events for the 241st anniversary of the Battle of Eutaw Springs:

• On Friday, Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to take a caravan tour of the Eutaw Springs battle site.

The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. It will be hosted by Revolutionary War historian David Reuwer.

Attendees are required to pay a $20 donation, according to event organizers.

To attend this event, meet at the Historic Church of the Epiphany, located at 211 Epiphany Road in Eutawville.

• At 5:30 p.m. Friday, historian Zach Lemhouse will serve as guest presenter at a dinner held at Clark’s Inn & Restaurant, located at 114 Bradford Boulevard in Santee.

Lemhouse is the staff historian for the Culture and Heritage Museums of York County and director of the Southern Revolutionary War Institute.

Lemhouse will discuss the Southern campaigns of the American Revolution.

• A patriotic program will get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Historic Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville.

Professor Damon Lamar Fordham will discuss the participation of African Americans in the American Revolution.

Fordham is an adjunct professor at both Charleston Southern University and The Citadel, both in Charleston.

• At 11 a.m. Saturday, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Eutaw Springs Battlefield park, located at 12933 Old Number Six Highway, about two miles east of Eutawville. The S.C. Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and President Lawrence Peebles will make presentations.

Wreaths must be registered to be presented, according to organizers.

• Attendees are invited to lunch at Sweatmans BBQ, located at 1427 Eutaw Road, at noon Saturday. No registration is required. Meals may be purchased at the order counter.

• At 2:15 p.m., a wreath presentation, complete with a musket volley, will take place at the grave of Maj. General Francis Marion at Belle Isle Plantation, near Pineville, in Berkeley County.

The Battle of Eutaw Springs raged for nearly four hours on Sept. 8, 1781.

At the freshwater spring of Eutaw Creek, British Col. Alexander Stewart began to set up approximately 2,000 soldiers.

He met his match there with Gen. Nathaniel Greene, the southern commander of the Continental Army, who was guiding a force of 2,400 Patriots to halt the British invasion.

The battle covered about 170 acres and firsthand accounts report that soldiers waded in puddles of blood on the battlefield while dead men stood impaled on each other’s bayonets. Mass graves became burial sites.

The British effort to gain control of South Carolina’s interior areas ended at the Battle of Eutaw Springs.

Another significant aspect of the Battle of Eutaw Springs is that so many heroes of the American Revolution fought in it, including Marion, William Washington, Andrew Pickens, Lighthorse Harry Lee and Wade Hampton.

The battle also resulted in the death of British Maj. John Marjoribanks, who is buried at the site.

Since June 26, 1936, visitors have been able to visit nearly three acres of the original battlefield site. That’s when the United States Congress established the park as a memorial site.