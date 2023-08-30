The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter of the South Carolina Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will commemorate the 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Eutaw Springs on Sept. 8–9.

The events will begin on Friday, Sept. 8, with a narrated tour of the Eutaw Springs Battleground, located at 12933 Old Number Six Hwy. in Eutawville. A donation is requested for the tour.

Friday’s events will end with a dinner program at Clark’s Inn and Restaurant at 114 Bradford Blvd. in Santee. Those interested must register and submit payment of $48 per person by Sept. 1.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, a patriotic program will be held at the Historic Church of the Epiphany at 101 Porcher Ave. in Eutawville. The program will start at 10 a.m.

Following the program, a wreath-laying ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Battle Monument Park in the Eutawville community. The Washington Light Infantry Color Guard and the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust Cannon Team will be in attendance.

The events will end with the honor wreath ceremony at 2 p.m. The ceremony will take place at Gen. Francis Marion’s tomb at Belle Isle Plantation Cemetery in Pineville.

On Sept. 8, 1781, British Col. Alexander Stewart and about 2,000 British soldiers arrived at the freshwater spring of Eutaw Creek. They sought to gain control of South Carolina’s interior areas.

Their efforts were ended by the Continental Army, led by Southern Commander Gen. Nathaniel Greene. Along with Greene, 2,400 patriots halted the British invasion.

During the battle, 882 British and loyalist troops and 579 Americans were killed, wounded or captured.

The battle caused the British battle strategy to unravel, experts say.