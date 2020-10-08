Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper presents seasonal challenges

With its upper end receiving the major inflow, Marion is most likely to retain some of the turbidity from the late-summer rains, while Moultrie typically holds cleaner water. Common habitat features include docks, lily pads, stumps, flooded trees and swamps (upper lake) and offshore brush piles (lower lake).

Auten expects jigs, Texas-rigged plastics, spinnerbaits, ChatterBaits, topwaters and buzzbaits to see a lot of shallow-water action. He believes frogging the duckweed and pads will also come into play. The offshore game will likely comprise drop shots, swimbaits, shaky heads and Texas-rigged worms.

"With the water being up, it’s going to make the shallow water bite maybe a little better,” Auten said. “When the fish are scattered, it’s harder to catch numbers. But Santee has such good fish, you might catch two or three and still have 15 pounds.”

Indeed, with stocked Florida-strain largemouth mingling with native bass, a double-digit kicker could make an appearance at any time. The challenge, Auten said, will be establishing consistency.

“A guy who’s flipping cypress trees might get into the right area and bust a big bag,” he said. “I’m sure you’re going to see a 25-pound bag, but I’ve seen it where you do that one day and go back the next day and struggle to catch a limit.”