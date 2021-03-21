BARNYARD BRIEFS: Weathers urges vaccination for farm workers

COLUMBIA — S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers is urging those in the food and agriculture sector to step up and be vaccinated when they are eligible.

Phase 1b of vaccine availability began March 8. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental's criteria for Phase 1b can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

It is apparent that many people who work in South Carolina’s food and agriculture industries meet SCDHEC’s definition of “frontline workers,” “migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation,” and/or other 1b qualifications, Weathers said.

Commissioner Weathers encourages anyone who meets the 1b criteria to reach out to their health care or pharmacy provider about scheduling a vaccination appointment. SCDHEC also maintains an online service, scdhec.gov/vaxlocator, and a hotline, 1-866-365-8110.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is also in communication with state authorities, health care providers and agricultural businesses about setting up on-site vaccination clinics at workplaces during this phase.