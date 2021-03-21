BARNYARD BRIEFS: Weathers urges vaccination for farm workers

COLUMBIA — S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers is urging those in the food and agriculture sector to step up and be vaccinated when they are eligible.
Phase 1b of vaccine availability began March 8. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental's criteria for Phase 1b can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.
It is apparent that many people who work in South Carolina’s food and agriculture industries meet SCDHEC’s definition of “frontline workers,” “migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation,” and/or other 1b qualifications, Weathers said.
Commissioner Weathers encourages anyone who meets the 1b criteria to reach out to their health care or pharmacy provider about scheduling a vaccination appointment. SCDHEC also maintains an online service, scdhec.gov/vaxlocator, and a hotline, 1-866-365-8110.
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is also in communication with state authorities, health care providers and agricultural businesses about setting up on-site vaccination clinics at workplaces during this phase.
“I’d like to thank South Carolina’s agribusiness workforce for helping sustain us through the past year,” Weathers said. “I urge those who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect their own health and that of their families, communities, and coworkers. Agribusiness is an essential industry, not to mention South Carolina’s largest industry, and I hope we all do our part to put an end to this pandemic.”
Virtual dicamba certification program
A virtual dicamba certification program is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.
The program will be held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft will be conducting the program.
There is no cost to attend and participants will receive one hour of pesticide recertification credit.
To register for the program use the link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-trainingtickets-146996862573
For more information contact: Jonathan Croft at 843-560-1806 or email croft@Clemson.edu
Farmers sought for soybean board
COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling South Carolina’s alternate position on the United Soybean Board, which will become vacant in December 2021.
The United Soybean Board is made up of 78 volunteer farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of meal, oil and sustainability, focusing on programs and partnerships that drive demand and preference for U.S. soy. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soybean checkoff.
Any farmer interested in applying needs to meet the following criteria:
1. Be a soybean producer who owns or shares the ownership and risk of loss in soybean production
2. Be a resident of South Carolina
3. Be at least 21 years of age
To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the April 18th, 2021 deadline. To obtain this form, contact Laura Lester Jordan at 803-734-1767 or ljordan@scda.sc.gov.
The U.S. secretary of agriculture will make the final appointments. The USDA has a policy that membership on USDA boards and committees is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and martial or family status. The chosen individual appointed is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.
For more information about the United Soybean Board, visit unitedsoybean.org.