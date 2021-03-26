BARNYARD BRIEFS: SCSU 1890 program offers webinars

Attendees must register online prior to the event at bit.ly/1890_saanr.

For more information on the webinar or the 1890 Extension Sustainable Agriculture and Natural Resources program, contact Dr. Joshua Idassi, 1890 Extension program team leader for sustainable agriculture and natural resources, at 803-878-9038 or jidassi@scsu.edu.

ACRE seeks entrepreneurs

COLUMBIA — Home-grown innovators could get business mentoring and funding through a program aimed at helping South Carolina agribusinesses.

The Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE) at the South Carolina Department of Agriculture will accept applications for its 2021 Advanced Entrepreneurship program through May 3.

Applicants selected will have the opportunity to pitch to a panel of judges in June, competing to be awarded up to $25,000 for their company or product.

“We’re looking to find these small businesses that aren’t traditional and help them a little bit,” says Kyle Player, ACRE’s executive director.