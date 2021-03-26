BARNYARD BRIEFS: SCSU 1890 program offers webinars

1890 to host hemp webinar series
South Carolina State University1890 Research & Extension presents part two of the "Know to Grow: Industrial Hemp Farming Webinar Series, Industrial Hemp Production and Industry Basics Unearthed" on Tuesday, March 30, at 2 p.m.
The free webinar features Dr. Florence Anoruo, S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension plant/environmental biologist and industrial hemp specialist, and Jason Eargle, Hempgrid managing member. The two will cover various industrial hemp-production topics, including best-management practices for hemp cultivation, preparing for harvest, hemp risk management and more.
Advanced registration is required; to register, visit bit.ly/hemp_webinar_series2.
For more information on the hemp webinar series, contact Dr. Florence Anoruo at fanoruo@scsu.edu.
Sustainable ag free webinar
The South Carolina State University 1890 Extension Sustainable Agriculture and Natural Resources department is hosting the first of its webinar series to discuss the various farming, agriculture and natural resources programs and services offered through S.C. State 1890 on Monday, March 29, at 2 p.m.
The free webinar will cover various topics, including an introduction to 1890 Extension Sustainable Agriculture and Natural Resources, enhancing landownership and forestry programs, small-scale farmers' economic benefits, drip irrigation basics, and more.
Attendees must register online prior to the event at bit.ly/1890_saanr.
For more information on the webinar or the 1890 Extension Sustainable Agriculture and Natural Resources program, contact Dr. Joshua Idassi, 1890 Extension program team leader for sustainable agriculture and natural resources, at 803-878-9038 or jidassi@scsu.edu.
ACRE seeks entrepreneurs
COLUMBIA — Home-grown innovators could get business mentoring and funding through a program aimed at helping South Carolina agribusinesses.
The Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE) at the South Carolina Department of Agriculture will accept applications for its 2021 Advanced Entrepreneurship program through May 3.
Applicants selected will have the opportunity to pitch to a panel of judges in June, competing to be awarded up to $25,000 for their company or product.
“We’re looking to find these small businesses that aren’t traditional and help them a little bit,” says Kyle Player, ACRE’s executive director.
Now in its third year, ACRE has so far awarded nearly $500,000 to 35 entrepreneurs, helped these entrepreneurs secure more than $1 million in grant funding, and provided intensive training to 60 businesses.
Previous awardees have had some notable successes. Barrier Island Oyster Co. is now selling its hand-raised farmed oysters at Whole Foods. Covered In Cotton, a family company that grows cotton to make woven blankets, was overall winner of Garden & Gun’s Made In the South Awards last year. Heron Farms, a company that grows salt-tolerant sea beans, is in production and growing rapidly. And family-owned dairy Nance Farm used ACRE funding to build a creamery from the ground up.
The Advanced Entrepreneurship application requires a business plan and a prototype or sales history for the applicant’s company or product. Applicants must be South Carolina residents. For the first time this year, the application also includes a detailed guide to what ACRE is looking for in a business plan.
ACRE has a separate program each fall for beginning innovators who have an agribusiness idea but don’t have experience in business.
For more information, visit acre-sc.com or contact Kyle Player at 803-734-2324 or kplayer@scda.sc.gov.