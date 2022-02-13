 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BARNYARD BRIEFS: Pesticide license certification training

Pesticide license certification training

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service in Orangeburg County will offer a Private Pesticide Applicator License Certification Training on Thursday Feb. 24.

The training will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Clemson Extension Office, 1550 Henley St., Suite 200 in Orangeburg.

The private pesticide applicator license is intended for agricultural producers who must purchase, use or supervise the use of restricted-use pesticides on their operation. This is not a certification for homeowners, commercial applicators or pest control operator

Pre-registration is required to participate. 

Individuals should preregister by Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The cost is $90 per person, payable at the door with cash, check or credit/debit card.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the program will be capped at 10 participants. COVID-19 protocols will be followed on site: wearing mask in the meeting room, social distancing and washing hands often.

For questions and to register for the program, contact Jonathan Croft | croft@clemson.edu | 803-516-4207

