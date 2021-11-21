BARNYARD BRIEFS: Forestry association honors Haralson

Bamberg Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner Johney L. Haralson received the 2020 Forestry Association of South Carolina's Charles H. Flory Distinguished Service Award at the association's annual meeting in Greenville.

The award recognizes individuals for their contributions to tree farming, conservation and forestry education, as well as service to the Forestry Association of South Carolina.

Haralson has been serving as a Soil and Water District commissioner for Bamberg since 2004 and is a leader in conservation and forestry in the state.

Canning workshop Dec. 2

The Clemson Cooperative Extension is hosting a canning workshop for Thursday, Dec. 2.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clemson Extension Office at 1550 Henley St., Suite 200, in Orangeburg.

Safe Canning processes involve placing foods in jars and heating them to a temperature that destroys organisms that can cause food to spoil or even be a health hazard.

Participants will learn to safely make jams, jellies and soft spreads utilizing current United States Department of Agriculture recommended techniques for preserving foods for home use. Participants will receive: a resource guide, handouts and printed materials.

The cost is $30 per person.

For more information, contact Samantha Houston at housto7@clemson.edu or 803-359-8515.

Muscadine pruning workshop

The Clemson Cooperative Extension is hosting a muscadine pruning workshop Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

The free workshop will be held at 415 Redbank Road in Orangeburg from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The muscadine pruning workshop is intended for all audiences as an informative hands-on demonstration.

Whether you are interested in the maintenance of your own muscadine vines or are a landscape professional looking to hone your skills, the workshop is touted as for you.

Preregistration is required to participate.

Individuals should preregister by Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the program will be capped at 25 participants.

Individuals will be asked to follow COVID-19 protocols to include social distancing and hand sanitation/washing often.

The workshop will be held in the field and no restroom facilities are present.

The event will be canceled if inclement weather is forecast.

For more information or to preregister, contact Phillip Carnley at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210.

