BARNYARD BRIEFS: Calhoun, Orangeburg crop meeting March 11

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service in Calhoun and Orangeburg counties will offer an area crop-production meeting on Friday, March 11.

Registration for the meeting will be held at 9 a.m., with welcome and introductions at 9:30.

The event will be held at the Tri-County Electric Cooperative on 6473 Old State Road in St. Matthews.

Speakers and schedule include:

9:35 a.m.: Dr. John Mueller: Nematode Resistance in Cotton Varieties Results of Field Trials in Calhoun County

10 a.m.: Charles Davis: Research on Cotton Seed Quality Issues

10:20 a.m.: Charly Greenthaler: Clemson Center Pivot Testing Program

10:45 a.m.: Dr. Michael Plumblee: Managing Irrigation for Maximum Efficiency

11:05 a.m.: Dr. Dan Anco: Peanut Fungicide Programs for 2022

11:30 a.m.: Dr. Mike Marshall: Weed Management Options with Tight Herbicide Supplies

Noon: Dr. Bhupinder Singh Farmaha: Cotton Fertility Management

12:30 p.m.: Adjourn

1:30 p.m.: Jonathan Croft and Charles Davis: Paraquat and Dicamba Training. Certified Crop Advisor and Pesticide Credits have been applied for.

For more information contact: Charles Davis 803-874-2354 at cdvs@clemson.edu or Jonathan Croft 803-516-4207 at croft@clemson.edu

Livestock & Forage Systems Field Day

Livestock and Forage Systems Field Day is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, at the Blackville Edisto Research and Education Center.

The registration for the field day is at 9:30 a.m.

Tour stops will begin at 10 a.m. and will include:

Forage establishment and management

Weed control

Nutrient management on forage systems

Overview of the Edisto Bull Test and Heifer Development Project

At noon there will be a wrap-up and surveys before adjourning.

For more information contact:

Dr. Liliane da Silva - lseveri@clemson.edu or Scott Sell - gsell@clemson.edu

Farm Safety Day for Women

The South Carolina Women’s Agricultural Network (SC WAgN) is hosting their first Farm Safety Day for Women at the Sandhill Research Education Center in Columbia March 18.

The REC is located at 900 Clemson Road.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn and practice safety skills at multiple supervised stations.

Stations will include chainsaws, electric fences, pesticides, tractors and trailers.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. and the first session will begin at 10 a.m. The event will end around 4 p.m.

Most of the sessions will be outdoors. Dress accordingly for the weather and wear closed-toed shoes.

Registration is limited to 50 participants and lunch will be provided. It is $10 a person.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-safety-day-for-women-tickets-265206067487?utm_source=eventbrite

Youth 12 to 18 are welcome to attend if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Questions should be directed to Charley at chmaxwe@clemson.edu or 843-234-7719.

4 named to NCC leadership posts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Four South Carolina cotton industry members have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council for 2022.

Jordan Lea, a Greenville merchant, was re-elected as a NCC vice president and William Bowen Jr., an Inman textile manufacturer, was re-elected as a NCC director.

Cotton producers James Johnson of Mayesville and Daniel Baxley of Dillon will serve as state co-chairmen for the NCC’s American Cotton Producers.

The leaders were named at the recent 2022 NCC Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.