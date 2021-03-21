Barnwell man has Hollywood ties

He affirmed that the Savannah River Site (which was the Savannah River Project when he was very young) did bring many people and interests to the town. When it came in the early 1950s, so many people came to the Barnwell area that some school classes had to be held in the First Baptist Church building because there was not enough room for the influx of children and youth with the new families coming in according to multiple sources.

Barney Mazursky’s only direct connection to cinema was going to the Dane Cinema in Denmark and getting thrown out of it at times too for being disruptive – especially during B movies.

Barney Mazursky said, "I do have an interesting story about the Dane. I was asked to leave several times. The most infamous one was for ‘The Blob’. starring Steve McQueen! Mother and sisters had parked me there while they went shopping!”

"The special effects were the most primitive you could ever imagine! At times the blob was cherry Jello! At other times, a piece of broccoli with food coloring! Needless to say, I was rolling on the floor laughing! I could not stop laughing!" he quipped.

Mazursky did use his critical abilities later in life. He became a journalist after receiving his B.A. from the University of Virginia.