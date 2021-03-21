Barnwell man has Hollywood ties

BARNWELL -- Barney Mazursky, a 65-year-old longtime resident of Barnwell who is temporarily living with his last living sister in Charleston, has connections to Hollywood and even remembers discussions about the alleged blacklisting of some of his family members during the McCarthy era during the 1950s.
Barney Mazursky, who attended Walton Way Temple in Augusta for quite some time years ago, stated in a recent chat that his cousin, the late, prominent Hollywood director and actor Paul Mazursky was his cousin and that he did meet and speak with Paul many years ago in California but could not recall much of the conversation.
"Paul Mazursky is the only Hollywood relative I can disclose and cannot confirm if he was blacklisted," Barney Mazursky said. "At least 22 other relatives of mine in show business were blacklisted, though."
Blacklisting in the ‘50s involved publicly and actively announcing that an individual had ties to the Communist Party and then ruining his or her career.
“Remember, they didn’t always announce the people who were blacklisted! They just couldn’t get any work with any studio! There were so many. They found other professional work,” Mazursky added.
He mentioned that others worked under assumed names until other decent actors brought them back to light.
According to Forward.com, “(Paul Mazursky’s) memoir ‘Show Me the Magic‘ (1999) describes his own early struggles as a performer, after studying method acting in the 1950s with Paul Mann, an actor blacklisted by the McCarthy witch-hunt.”
This source does not state Paul Mazursky himself was blacklisted.
According to iMDB.com, “Paul Mazursky was born on April 25, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA as Irwin Lawrence Mazursky. He was an actor and writer, known for “An Unmarried Woman” (1978), “Harry and Tonto” (1974) and “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice” (1969). He was married to Betsy Mazursky. He died on June 30, 2014 in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California, USA.”
He also co-created the television show, “The Monkees,” according to the site and had numerous credits in television shows and films.
Paul Mazursky also had an early start as an actor. According to The Hollywood Reporter online, “Mazursky was one of the five performers in Stanley Kubrick’s first feature, “Fear and Desire” (1953) (and) portrayed one of the juvenile delinquents in “The Blackboard Jungle” (1955).”
According to Brittanica.com online, “Mazursky later appeared in the more prominent Blackboard Jungle (1955), but his acting career failed to take off, as he was cast in only minor roles in various television and theatre productions.”
The late Paul Mazursky’s cousin, Barney Mazursky, is of the Jewish faith and, as aforementioned, attended Walton Way Temple in Augusta, Georgia for many years. He stated of the blacklisting of his 22 relatives, "Antisemitism definitely played a role!"
He stated he could not mention his favorite films from some of the directors who were blacklisted relatives because his family does not want those names disclosed. However, he did mention some of his favorites by Paul Mazursky.
Barney Mazursky elaborated, " ‘Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice’ was a much lighter twist on 'Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe?' 'Next Stop, Greenwich Village' was sort of a trip down memory lane for Paul."
Barney Mazursky, who always enjoyed music, had his own connections to theatrical aspects. Though he never went to Hollywood and never did television or film, he did act in the local Circle Theatre in Barnwell and back when he was in Barnwell High School.
He stated, "I was Horace Vandergelder in 'Hello, Dolly!' for High School Theater Workshop. I was also Emile de Becque in 'South Pacific' for Circle Theatre after college."
“I think Barnwell has always been blessed with artistically talented people. There are just not as many opportunities for them (in the schools) as there are for the sports athletes,” Marzursky added.
He affirmed that the Savannah River Site (which was the Savannah River Project when he was very young) did bring many people and interests to the town. When it came in the early 1950s, so many people came to the Barnwell area that some school classes had to be held in the First Baptist Church building because there was not enough room for the influx of children and youth with the new families coming in according to multiple sources.
Barney Mazursky’s only direct connection to cinema was going to the Dane Cinema in Denmark and getting thrown out of it at times too for being disruptive – especially during B movies.
Barney Mazursky said, "I do have an interesting story about the Dane. I was asked to leave several times. The most infamous one was for ‘The Blob’. starring Steve McQueen! Mother and sisters had parked me there while they went shopping!”
"The special effects were the most primitive you could ever imagine! At times the blob was cherry Jello! At other times, a piece of broccoli with food coloring! Needless to say, I was rolling on the floor laughing! I could not stop laughing!" he quipped.
Mazursky did use his critical abilities later in life. He became a journalist after receiving his B.A. from the University of Virginia.
Mazursky, for many years, was a freelancer -- mostly writing sports articles, special interest articles and news articles for the Barnwell People Sentinel, the Augusta Chronicle and The Post and Courier.
When he was younger, he also enjoyed tennis, swimming and biking and was active with the Barnwell Recreation Department in several ways.
Mazursky had a prominent local educator as a mother, the late Louis Vaughan Mazursky, an English teacher at Barnwell High School for 29 years. She was also an instructor at Mars Hill University and Furman University for a decade. Mrs. Mazursky had a B.A. from Furman University and a M.A. from the University of Virginia.
Her husband had a L.L.B. from the University of Virginia. He, the late Herman Mazursky, was the mayor of the town from 1938 to 1970 -- 32 years. In addition to this, he was a lawyer with the law firm Brown, Jefferies and Mazursky.
Mrs. Mazursky attended First Baptist Church with the Christian faith for many years. Mr. Mazursky took Barney and his sisters (one who is now deceased) to Walton Way Temple in Augusta.
Barney Mazursky said, however, "I went to summer Bible school at First Baptist (in Barnwell)!"
"However, I was confirmed under reformed Judaism," he added.
Theirs was a household of diverse beliefs where kinship was found with those beliefs.
