Bark in the Park today at the fairgrounds

The Orangeburg County Fairgrounds will be jumping -- and barking -- with the 13th annual Bark in the Park.

This year's event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the fairgrounds rain or shine. Tickets well be required for entrance, the price of a ticket is $5 for everyone 12-years and older.

New this year will be a raffle and a silent auction. Live entertainment will be on the schedule with local singer, Kyle Landon, performing from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

"This year's event will be bigger than previous events," said Alicia Otal, director of the Orangeburg SPCA.

A dog contest is scheduled at 1 p.m. where dogs will be paraded and judged to show off their Sunday Best, Best Tail Wag, Best Trick and Best Look-alike pups. Winners will receive a goodie bag. There will also be an Adoptee Showcase this year. Please see the Orangeburg SPCA table for details on how to sign up for both events.

Several food venders will be on hand selling turkey legs, elephant ears, hamburgers, hot dogs and iced beverages.

Black River Search and Rescue will be conducting a demonstration of their skills at 1:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and see this great group of dogs and trainers work their magic.