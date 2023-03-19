The 15th annual Bark in the Park fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

“We are not federally funded, so it is a good way to keep the shelter running and to give money to keep the dogs happy, healthy and safe,” Orangeburg SPCA Director Alicia Ramirez said.

She also noted the event is a great way for area animal agencies and rescues to network.

“We are trying to get as many rescues as we can,” Ramirez said.

Tickets will be required for entrance. The price of a ticket is $5 for everyone 12 years and older.

This year’s event will be held rain or shine.

The proceeds will benefit the Orangeburg SPCA Maude Schiffley Chapter.

The event has raised between $5,000 and $10,000 in the past.

“We would like to exceed that this year,” Ramirez said.

The festival will include dog training demonstrations, food vendors, live entertainment and rescue groups with available dogs.

Several food vendors will be on hand selling elephant ears and desserts. There will be several savory food trucks.

There will also be hayrides and assorted vendors with arts and crafts, woodworking and more.

About 12 vendors have signed up and about eight or nine rescues have as well. There may be additional sign ups before the event, Ramirez said.

The bluegrass band Flatland Express will perform.

There will also be an adoptee showcase this year.

Dog demonstrations will be held by Mid-Carolina canine and Black River.

A petting zoo will also be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orangeburg's Mutts Kutz will be one of the event's main sponsors.

Tickets are available at the SPCA shelter at 225 Ruf Road or on the day of the event. For more information, visit orangeburgspca.org.