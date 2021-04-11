Bark in the Park April 17 at the fairgrounds

A new venue has been selected for the 13th annual Bark in the Park.

This year's event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. Tickets well be required for entrance, the price of a ticket is $5 for everyone 12-years and older.

Black River Search and Rescue will be conducting a demonstration of their skills at 1:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and see this great group of dogs and trainers work their magic.

Live entertainment will also be on the schedule with local singer, Kyle Landon, performing from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

There will also be carriage rides, a tie-dyeing event, a petting zoo, craft vendors and about eight animal rescues with animals for adoption.

For information on being a sponsor or food vendor, call 803-707-0430.

For more information, contact the Orangeburg SPCA at 803- 536-3918 or by email at adopt@orangeburgspca.org.

