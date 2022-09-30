Bands from Hurricane Ian impact T&D Region

The first bands from Hurricane Ian brought rain and gusty winds Friday morning to The T&D Region, though the worst of the storm was expected this afternoon.

"The winds have been below 40 mph but they are expected to ramp up anytime now to tropical-storm-force winds," Columbia National Weather Service Meteorologist Doug Anderson said Friday morning. "We went through one band early this morning and another moving through. There is a third one offshore. We are going to be dealing with this through at least sunset."

Fifty-six Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities customers were without power early Friday morning primarily in the Ellis Avenue and Colleton Street area.

The utility has a total of 24,513 customers.

There were 16 customers with Edisto Electric in Bamberg County without power and 15 Aiken Electric Cooperative customers without power in Orangeburg County through 9 a.m. Friday.

Dominion Energy was reporting no outages in Orangeburg, Calhoun or Bamberg counties through early morning.

About half an inch of rain had fallen at a weather-reporting station about 3 miles east-northeast of St. Matthews through 8 a.m. Friday.

About .68 inches of rain had fallen at a reporting station about 4 miles northeast of Cope and about .54 inches of rain had fallen near Santee and Elloree.

There were no reports of damage in the region.

The region was under a flood watch through 8 a.m. Saturday.

The highest wind gust reported at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport through midmorning was 35 mph. Sustained winds were in the 20-mph range.

Conditions should continue to deteriorate throughout the day with winds picking up between 1 and 3 p.m. this afternoon.

About .68 inches of rain had fallen at the airport through 9 a.m.

The entire T&D Region was under a tropical storm warning with sustained winds in the 20-mph and 30-mph range and wind gusts forecast to be in the 50-60 mph range. Higher wind gusts are forecast in the eastern end of Orangeburg County.

Hurricane Ian Friday morning was packing sustained winds of 85 mph with gusts of about 105 mph. The storm was moving north at about 9 mph.

The storm was about 105 miles south-southeast of Charleston.