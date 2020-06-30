Bamberg's Cheez and Cracker Box gets United Way grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG – In April, the United Way Association of South Carolina announced that the Cheez and Cracker Box of Bamberg was awarded a $5,000 grant to support its mission of providing emergency assistance to families in need.

Cheez and Cracker Box Chairman and Bamberg County Councilman Trent Kinard led the grant application process to the United Way Association.

“While we started the grant application prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s never been a greater need for emergency food, clothing, and household necessities than now,” Kinard said. “The Cheez and Cracker Box is grateful for this grant funding that will allow us to provide the supplies our families need during this unprecedented time. We thank the United Way Association of South Carolina for supporting the Cheez and Cracker Box and its important work for our community.”

The Cheez and Cracker Box is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide emergency assistance to citizens in need in Bamberg County and beyond. They accept donations of gently used clothing, household items such as linens and towels, and non-perishable foods. Their office is at 383 McGee St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 303, Bamberg, SC 29003. For more information, call the Cheez and Cracker Box at 803-245-2545.

