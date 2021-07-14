 Skip to main content
Bamberg wins title, earns berth in Dixie Youth World Series
Bamberg wins title, earns berth in Dixie Youth World Series

Bamberg’s D2 Majors team has earned a trip to the Dixie Youth World Series.

In Wednesday’s South Carolina D2 Majors State Dixie Youth final, Bamberg defeated St. George 7-2 to claim the crown. It was the team’s second win over St. George in the double-elimination tournament played at the city’s Orangeburg Recreation Park.

The state champs will travel to Laurel, Mississippi, on July 29 and represent the state in the Dixie Youth World series.

Wednesday’s D1 championship game featured two teams from Florence, with McLeod Park taking a 16-0 victory over Maple Park. McLeod Park will play in the D1 Majors World Series in Laurel, Mississippi, on Aug. 6.

On Tuesday, the Fort Mill All-Stars captured the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch state championship in the tournament also being played in Orangeburg. Fort Mill downed Greer 14-4 in the championship game.

Shawn Taylor, Orangeburg Parks and Recreation superintendent for recreation, said the Dixie Youth state tournaments were a success.

“It’s very rewarding, the hard work the staff put in and the people with the community being involved with it,” he said.

“Just the support that we’ve had, it’s just rewarding to see Orangeburg represented well and the community was phenomenal,” he said.

“We’re grateful for our partners and all the support we received hosting the state tournament.”

As the postgame, smiles and celebrations went on, Bamberg’s head coach Bryan Ayer said, “I can’t explain it to you, I couldn’t be more proud. Proud is an understatement”.

