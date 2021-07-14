Bamberg wins title, earns berth in Dixie Youth World Series

Bamberg’s D2 Majors team has earned a trip to the Dixie Youth World Series.

In Wednesday’s South Carolina D2 Majors State Dixie Youth final, Bamberg defeated St. George 7-2 to claim the crown. It was the team’s second win over St. George in the double-elimination tournament played at the city’s Orangeburg Recreation Park.

The state champs will travel to Laurel, Mississippi, on July 29 and represent the state in the Dixie Youth World series.

Wednesday’s D1 championship game featured two teams from Florence, with McLeod Park taking a 16-0 victory over Maple Park. McLeod Park will play in the D1 Majors World Series in Laurel, Mississippi, on Aug. 6.

On Tuesday, the Fort Mill All-Stars captured the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch state championship in the tournament also being played in Orangeburg. Fort Mill downed Greer 14-4 in the championship game.

Shawn Taylor, Orangeburg Parks and Recreation superintendent for recreation, said the Dixie Youth state tournaments were a success.

“It’s very rewarding, the hard work the staff put in and the people with the community being involved with it,” he said.