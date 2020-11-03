Bamberg wins sheriff’s race

BAMBERG – Democrat Kenneth Bamberg cruised to victory Tuesday night to become the next sheriff of Bamberg County.

His son, S.C. House District 90 incumbent Democrat Justin Bamberg, easily won his home of Bamberg County. A final result was not available in the Democrat’s re-election race at press time.

Kenneth Bamberg received 4,672 votes to Republican challenger Fred Smart’s 1,791.

"I would like to thank the people of Bamberg County that supported me," Kenneth Bamberg said. "It really means a lot. To those who did not support me, I will do my very best to earn your support throughout my tenure as sheriff.

"I thank the people for having the confidence to choose me as their representative to run and manage the office of the sheriff."

Kenneth Bamberg said he and the deputies will ensure they will respond, protect and serve the people of Bamberg County.

Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell chose not seek re-election after 42 years in the position. He was the longest-serving sheriff in the state and the third-longest serving in the nation.