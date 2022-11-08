Bamberg wins in District 90

Bamberg defeated Republican Sharon Carter, a school teacher from Bamberg County, 6,840-4,800 to win a fifth term in the House, where he has served since 2014.

District 90 was redrawn during reapportionment to add portions of the City of Orangeburg and the U.S. 301 corridor, replacing areas of Barnwell and Colleton counties. All of Bamberg County remains in the district.