Bamberg vets memorial to be dedicated Nov. 11

BAMBERG – On Nov. 11, Bamberg County and the City of Bamberg will host a dedication ceremony for the Bamberg County Veterans Memorial. The program will be outdoors at the memorial, 3023 Railroad Avenue in Bamberg at 11 a.m. There will be socially distanced seating available and other CDC-encouraged guidelines for COVID-19 will be in place.
The dedication ceremony will feature a keynote address from Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, a Medal of Honor recipient for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. Livingston is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who actively served for 33 years before he retired on Sept. 1, 1995.
Another notable item on the program is the presentation of Quilts of Valor to 20 Bamberg County veterans. These veterans will be presented with quilts in honor of their remarkable service and dedication to the country.
Other dignitaries expected to attend include Col. John Shuler, retired Deputy Adjutant General; current Deputy Adjutant General Jeff Jones; in addition to Col. Charles Campbell and Lt. Col. Phyllis Sheffer from SC State Guard and Operation Enduring Honor. Sculptor Brad Spencer will unveil the brick sculpture at the center of the memorial titled, “By Land, By Sea, By Air.”
“This will be a wonderful event to honor Bamberg County veterans, and all veterans, and dedicate this beautiful memorial,” said Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster. “The event will be outdoors and all COVID-19 precautions will be followed. We encourage all those who typically attend the City of Bamberg’s annual Veterans Day event to attend the dedication of the Veterans Memorial Trail this year in honor of Veterans Day 2020.”
“The Bamberg County Veterans Memorial is one of a kind, and as far as we are aware there isn’t another one like it,” said Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston. “We have many people to thank for bringing the concept to reality, from the elected officials, staff, architects and the sculptor, Brad Spencer, who creates amazing works of art from brick and, until now, had never designed a tribute to veterans. This memorial is a special place that honors the amazing men and women who sacrificed for our freedoms.”
The public is encouraged to attend the dedication but are requested to wear face coverings, maintain social distance from anyone outside their immediate family and wash their hands frequently.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.