Bamberg vets memorial to be dedicated Nov. 11

BAMBERG – On Nov. 11, Bamberg County and the City of Bamberg will host a dedication ceremony for the Bamberg County Veterans Memorial. The program will be outdoors at the memorial, 3023 Railroad Avenue in Bamberg at 11 a.m. There will be socially distanced seating available and other CDC-encouraged guidelines for COVID-19 will be in place.

The dedication ceremony will feature a keynote address from Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, a Medal of Honor recipient for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. Livingston is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who actively served for 33 years before he retired on Sept. 1, 1995.

Another notable item on the program is the presentation of Quilts of Valor to 20 Bamberg County veterans. These veterans will be presented with quilts in honor of their remarkable service and dedication to the country.

Other dignitaries expected to attend include Col. John Shuler, retired Deputy Adjutant General; current Deputy Adjutant General Jeff Jones; in addition to Col. Charles Campbell and Lt. Col. Phyllis Sheffer from SC State Guard and Operation Enduring Honor. Sculptor Brad Spencer will unveil the brick sculpture at the center of the memorial titled, “By Land, By Sea, By Air.”