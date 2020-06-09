Bamberg tops candidates for sheriff; Kinard loses to challenger, Carter wins
Voting ballot box illustration

Kenneth Bamberg received the most votes in the race to become the Democratic candidate for Bamberg County sheriff, but election officials aren’t sure that’s enough.

Bamberg received 1,807 votes to T. Ben Hay’s 1,169 and Eddie Williams Jr.’s 613 in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Bamberg County election officials say they want to check with state election officials to ensure a runoff is not needed.

The winner will face Republican Fred Smart in November.

In other races, Councilman Clint Carter received 358 votes to challenger Dean H. Fralix’s 129.

Also, challenger Phil Myers defeated Councilman Trent Kinard. Myers received 483 votes to Kinard’s 152.

Bamberg County election results are:

GOP primary

U.S. Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham – 161

Duke Buckner – 2

Michael LaPierre – 13

Joe Reynolds – 10

2nd Circuit Solicitor

R. Jackson Cooper – 44

Bill Weeks – 137

Democratic primary

S.C. Senate District 40

Sen. Brad Hutto – 2.550

Michael Addison – 954

S.C. House District 90

Rep. Justin Bamberg – 2,771

Evert Comer Jr. – 710

Bamberg County Council District 1

Councilman Trent Kinard – 152

Phil Myers – 483

Bamberg County Council District 4

Spencer Donaldson – 247

John Jennings Jr. – 222

Bamberg County Council District 5

Rickey Dansby – 112

Jonathan Goodman – 191

Bamberg County Council District 7

Councilman Clint Carter – 358

Dean Fralix – 129

Bamberg County sheriff

Kenneth Bamberg – 1,807

T. Ben Hay – 1,169

Eddie Williams Jr. – 613

Bamberg County clerk of court

Quinlyn Connelly – 872

Jannie Johnson – 1,849

Adam Ness – 827

Bamberg County coroner

Wallace Hicks Jr. – 1,949

Trey Benton – 1,549

