Bamberg tops candidates for sheriff; Kinard loses to challenger, Carter wins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Bamberg received the most votes in the race to become the Democratic candidate for Bamberg County sheriff, but election officials aren’t sure that’s enough.

Bamberg received 1,807 votes to T. Ben Hay’s 1,169 and Eddie Williams Jr.’s 613 in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Bamberg County election officials say they want to check with state election officials to ensure a runoff is not needed.

The winner will face Republican Fred Smart in November.

In other races, Councilman Clint Carter received 358 votes to challenger Dean H. Fralix’s 129.

Also, challenger Phil Myers defeated Councilman Trent Kinard. Myers received 483 votes to Kinard’s 152.

Bamberg County election results are:

GOP primary

U.S. Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham – 161

Duke Buckner – 2

Michael LaPierre – 13

Joe Reynolds – 10

2nd Circuit Solicitor

R. Jackson Cooper – 44