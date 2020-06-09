Bamberg tops candidates for sheriff; Kinard loses to challenger, Carter wins

Kenneth Bamberg received the most votes in the race to become the Democratic candidate for Bamberg County sheriff, but election officials aren’t sure that’s enough.
Bamberg received 1,807 votes to T. Ben Hay’s 1,169 and Eddie Williams Jr.’s 613 in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
Bamberg County election officials say they want to check with state election officials to ensure a runoff is not needed.
The winner will face Republican Fred Smart in November.
In other races, Councilman Clint Carter received 358 votes to challenger Dean H. Fralix’s 129.
Also, challenger Phil Myers defeated Councilman Trent Kinard. Myers received 483 votes to Kinard’s 152.
Bamberg County election results are:
GOP primary
U.S. Senate
Sen. Lindsey Graham – 161
Duke Buckner – 2
Michael LaPierre – 13
Joe Reynolds – 10
2nd Circuit Solicitor
R. Jackson Cooper – 44
Bill Weeks – 137
Democratic primary
S.C. Senate District 40
Sen. Brad Hutto – 2.550
Michael Addison – 954
S.C. House District 90
Rep. Justin Bamberg – 2,771
Evert Comer Jr. – 710
Bamberg County Council District 1
Councilman Trent Kinard – 152
Phil Myers – 483
Bamberg County Council District 4
Spencer Donaldson – 247
John Jennings Jr. – 222
Bamberg County Council District 5
Rickey Dansby – 112
Jonathan Goodman – 191
Bamberg County Council District 7
Councilman Clint Carter – 358
Dean Fralix – 129
Bamberg County sheriff
Kenneth Bamberg – 1,807
T. Ben Hay – 1,169
Eddie Williams Jr. – 613
Bamberg County clerk of court
Quinlyn Connelly – 872
Jannie Johnson – 1,849
Adam Ness – 827
Bamberg County coroner
Wallace Hicks Jr. – 1,949
Trey Benton – 1,549
