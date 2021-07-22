Bamberg to serve on House redistricting committee

State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, will serve on the South Carolina House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 in Room 112 of the Blatt Building.

The U.S. Constitution requires that legislative and congressional districts be redrawn following the decennial census. District lines are adjusted for changes in population in order to ensure equal representation.

In South Carolina, the redistricting process is overseen by lawmakers in both chambers of the state legislature.

While the House committee was announced Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau data that redistricting will be based upon is not expected to be ready until August or September. Therefore, the House committee will meet throughout the fall, with the goal of approving new maps before the regular legislative session begins in January.

“It is an honor to serve on this committee and play a small role in this important process. In South Carolina, redistricting is the responsibility of the legislature. What we do now will affect our state for at least the next ten years, so it’s important we get it right. I look forward to working on the redistricting committee and I hope to make this process as fair and transparent as possible,” Bamberg said.