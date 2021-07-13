Bamberg to play for Dixie Youth title

Bamberg will play Wednesday for a Dixie Majors state championship.

The 10 a.m. game in Orangeburg will feature Bamberg vs. St. George. Bamberg defeated Jasper County 9-4 Tuesday to advance to the championship round. St. George defeated Latta, 6-5.

St. George has to win twice to take the title.

Meanwhile, two T&D region teams were eliminated in competition for the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Majors Division 1 & 2 tournament titles in game being played in Orangeburg.

The Lake Marion Majors All-Stars were eliminated after losing to Maple Park 6-5 on Tuesday. The Orangeburg Majors All-Stars were also eliminated, losing to McLeod Park 2-1.

Maple Park and McLeod Park will face off in the Division 1 Majors Championship. The game will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tuesday scores:

Division 1 Majors

Maple Park 6, Lake Marion 5

McLeod Park 2, Orangeburg 1

Division 2 Majors

St. George 6, Latta 5

Bamberg 9, Jasper County 4