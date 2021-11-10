Bamberg to celebrate area veterans

The City of Bamberg will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The program will be held at the Bamberg County Memorial Trail located at 3023 Railroad Ave., Bamberg.

Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said, “City council is excited to again bring you our special Veteran’s Day program. On this Veterans Day, we will remember the service of our veterans. Our heroes, who risked their lives to protect the world and make it a better place. These very Veterans accepted the responsibility to defend America and uphold our values when duty called.

One of the highlights of the program is the wrapping of veterans in special handmade quilts by the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

"Valor is stability, strength and courage with a lot of soul. And at our program on Nov. 11, we wrap previously selected veterans in a Quilt of Valor,” Foster said. “It is one of the loveliest and most heartfelt ceremonies I have ever witnessed."