Bamberg special election on Tuesday

BAMBERG – The City of Bamberg will hold a special election to fill the unexpired term of former City Councilwoman Rosetta Draper on Tuesday.

Voters will cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Kearse Agricultural Building at 847 Calhoun St. in Bamberg.

Lisa Peay was the lone candidate to file for Seat 3. The seat is up for election again in April of 2023.

Athena Moorer, Bamberg County's director of voter registration and elections, said even though Peay was the only candidate to formally file, individuals can still be written in as candidates.

Whoever has the most votes, including any potential write-in candidate, would be declared the winner, she said.

Only registered voters who reside in Bamberg City Council District 3, or those who cast their ballots in the South Bamberg precinct, are allowed to vote in the special election, Moorer said.

She has said the seat became vacant because Draper moved out of the district.

Tuesday's election results are scheduled to be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at the Kearse Agricultural Building.

